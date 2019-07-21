Guyana politics like de weather

Guyana politics like de weather. Long time de rainy season was May/June. Every year, people know de best time to plant.

De people who responsible fuh cricket know dat any match had to set de match fuh July. So when you check de records you would see matches use to play in Guyana during July and August. Sometimes dem use to play June month-end.

Now-a-days de rain falling when it please. Guyana don’t have no rainy season. De politics just like dat. Soulja Bai saying how he following de CCJ judgment. But Jagdeo seh Soulja Bai disobeying de CCJ.

When people should deh wukking Jagdeo got dem out on de streets protesting. Soulja Bai who seh he wouldn’t sign no new contract building roads all over de country.

Dem boys seh when things like dis happen people does be happy because dem like see big men fight and quarrel. De whole country hearing Jagdeo and Soulja Bai. Nobody ain’t hearing Irfaat and he is suppose to be de next president.

He gon be de silent president. He gon be sitting down in office and when he open he mouth, people gon hear Jagdeo voice. And dem have people who like dis man because he help certain people get rich. De bad thing is dat these people didn’t share de wealth.

But Jagdeo not smart. He tell Soulja Bai dat dem got to hold elections fast. Soulja Bai remind him dat GECOM is de one to call de shots. Jagdeo seh he know but Soulja Bai got power over GECOM. Dem boys tell he Jagdeo how he chop off GECOM head and he got to put it back on. He ask Soulja Bai to help him but when de man submit two names Jagdeo seh dem names can’t wuk.

Soulja Bai want to submit names and Jagdeo did seh was alright. He can’t change he mouth. But now he saying dat is only he can submit names although he invite Granger to do de same.

Dem like de weather.

Talk half and wait fuh more confusion