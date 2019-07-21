Govt collaborates with Berbice Association for Emancipation showcase

Folks in Canje, Berbice, will now enjoy the same massive Emancipation celebrations hosted annually in Georgetown, since Government has collaborated with the Berbice Association of African Groups to make this possible.

In an interview, yesterday, with Director and Co-ordinator, Andrew Tyndall, this publication was informed that on August 1, 2019, a massive celebration will be hosted at the # 53 Village, Corentyne Berbice, at the Culture and Sports Complex.

Under the theme, “Education, Entrepreneurship and Empowerment”, the event will see a grand road parade commencing from # 51 Village to # 53 Culture and Sports Complex, where President David Granger, will deliver the feature address.

Right after the President’s address, a ‘Cultural Extravaganza’ will follow. That will see dazzling performance from many culture groups in the Corentyne, Berbice area. Billed to perform is the Bush Lot Adventure Concerned Citizens Development Group, Congonia Cultural Federation, Corriverton African Culture Committee, and Seaforth/Hogstye Heritage Group.

Contributions are also expected from Ulverston/Lancaster Youth Group, Union Village African Culture Group, and many others.

This event, according to Tyndall, will also feature an impacting exhibition at which the efforts of various groups will be showcased in the form of art and craft, fashion, and also associated thematic areas.

The event will be made an annual venture according to Tyndall and is greatly welcomed by Corentyne residents who found it time consuming and expensive to travel to Georgetown to participate or be spectators at the much anticipated annual Emancipation Festivities.

He said that the addition of such a mammoth initiative to the Region Six events calendar, will further boost the area’s cultural sector, and offer wider scope and development for budding talents.