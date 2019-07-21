“Good to be alive” says Norton Street gunshot survivor

By Renay Sambach

The word ‘Faith’ signifies unquestioning belief and complete trust in God. Twenty-year-old Faith Thompson represents her birth name. The name wasn’t given to her by mistake; she is a survivor and today many persons have read about her life incident.

Faith suffered at the hands of 23-year-old Daniel Hinckson for over two years while being involved in a relationship with him.

The man she once told, ‘I love you’ and one with whom she shared memories, pulled a gun on her and then turned the same gun on himself.

The young woman gained the courage to leave Hinckson thinking that he would only be in her past, but Hinckson determined not to let her go, keep on going after Faith. What happens after leaving Hinckson is a haunting memory Faith has to live with. She remembered the way they spent their last moment together.

A day that she will always remember is July 16, 2019. What happened that day no woman would ever want to go through. However, Faith has recovered from the injuries she sustained and is currently in good physical health to share what had happened that day.

On July 16, 2019, around 11:00hrs Faith recalled that she was at home on Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, where she lives with her uncle and great aunt when she heard a noise coming from outside.

“When I hear the sound, I went and check to see where the noise was coming from.”

When she arrived at the door, she discovered it was her ex-boyfriend, Hinckson, standing outside so immediately she grabbed a can of pepper spray and armed herself.

Before Faith could made an escape, though, Hinckson had already made his way into the house by jumping through a window that was opened.

Unknown to her at that time, Hinckson was armed with a gun and a knife. “When he jumped in the house, I ran to the back door but I was unable to open up the back door so I then ran to my uncle’s bedroom.”

Faith said that it was then that she bolted the door behind her and hid in the room, with her heart beating fast from the fear that built up inside her from knowing Hinckson is a very abusive man. Hinckson then pulled out a gun cocked it and jumped over into the room in which Faith had locked herself.

“When he reach in the room, I noticed he had a gun so I started crying and I asked him why he doing this. Then he told me that I cause it to happen like this.”

Faith said that at that time he placed the gun on the bed and pulled out a knife from his waist and started talking.

She was locked in the room for half an hour with Hinckson. By then, Faith’s uncle had rushed home after being informed that Hinckson was locked in a room with his niece. When Faith’s uncle arrived, he went up to the room and started to make demands for the door to be open.

“When he (Hinckson) heard my uncle, he picks up the gun from the bed, so I tried to calm him down. I told him to go under the bed and hide but he refuse to do that.”

Hinckson then opened the bedroom window to jump through, but at that time Faith’s uncle started to yell even louder for them to open the door.

With the current distraction Faith’s used the opportunity and took out the pepper spray with which she had armed herself earlier and used it to spray Hinckson in his eyes. They then started to fight which led to Hinckson shooting Faith behind her head.

“We started to fight and he throws me on the bed and shoots me but he wasn’t seeing clearly and then I heard another gunshot went off.” Faith recalled after hearing the second gunshot, she thought that she got shot again or Hinckson had shot her uncle.

When she realised it wasn’t her, she got up and ran to open the door. That’s when she saw Hinckson lying unconscious in a pool of blood. This caused her to panic and she then ran past her uncle who was in the house and ran outside straight onto the public road.

After running onto the road, her uncle came to her aid and then rushed her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) where she was treated for the injuries she sustained.

Faith said that two weeks prior to the horrific incident on July 16, Hinckson beat her up after he found out that she used to talk to another guy.

She later made a report at the police station and then asked for a restraining order against Hinckson.

She thought Hinckson would have run and hide after finding out that she made a report and that the police were looking for him, but instead of running from the police, Hinckson came after Faith.

However, today Faith Thompson is seen as a strong woman, one who gained the courage to take a stand and leave the abusive relationship that she was in although it almost took her life.