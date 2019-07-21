Fun-filled time for the differently able!

Spearheaded by the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities [GCOPD], a number of children with various disabilities have been benefitting from a day camp initiative. Monday marked the third day of the activity, which saw several children having the opportunity to splash around in the Main Street, Georgetown Towel Hotel pool.

“This is the third year of this annual activity,” said GCOPD representative, Mr. Ganesh Singh. He disclosed that the participants since the start of the camp have been exposed to sessions on building self-esteem, robotics, sexual abuse and safe touching, and public speaking.

They also had a fun-filled time at a fun park and had the opportunity of going to the movies after swimming.

The main sponsor of the camp was the United Women for Special Children. Other supporters included Umami Guyana, Mr. Chris Persaud, ReVision Optical, Mr. Chris and Amanda Singh, the Ministries of Education and Social Protection, Attorney-at-law Ronald Burch-Smith and Ms. Gaitree Shivsankar and relatives.

A maximum of 25 children with disabilities ranging from visual to learning have thus far been able to take advantage of the camp.

“We were able to plan activities for them that they would not have otherwise been exposed to, so for many of them it was a first for them,” said Singh.