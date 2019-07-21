Florida judge issues deportation order after Roger Khan waives rights

A local lawyer for convicted drug trafficker, Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan, has written local police asking if they have any charges against him.

According to attorney-at-law Glen Hanoman, he has not received a reply from that correspondence he sent about two weeks ago.

On Thursday, Khan, who recently completed his sentenced in a Florida jail, appeared before an immigration judge, who signed a deportation order.

Khan did not contest the proceedings in any way and waived all his rights.

He will await emergency travel documents from the Guyana Embassy in Washington DC.

According to the lawyer, a deportation order can really only be granted when there are no pending matters in the country that the person is in- the US- or the country that the person is going to–Guyana.

He explained that if the Guyanese authority wanted to charge him, they should have requested his extradition.

Khan’s extradition was not requested.

Khan was handed over on July 8, last, to the US Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by the prison authority. He is currently being held at the Krome Detention Centre, Miami, Florida.

Likely, US officials will escort him on the flight home where he will be handed over to the Immigration services at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Things have changed dramatically since Khan, on the run from authorities here, was arrested in neighbouring Suriname in 2006, then flown to Trinidad where US agents took control of him. He was taken to New York and charged.

There is a new government in place in Guyana. The police force has a new look and enjoys closer collaboration with the US Embassy.

Khan, who was jailed in October 2009 for up to 15 years, asked the US court earlier this year to release him early, based on new regulations.

Khan was sentenced to a total of 40 years’ imprisonment on three separate charges by US Judge, Dora Irizarry, in 2009 after she accepted the plea bargain agreement he had reached with prosecutors.

However, two of the sentences, 10 years for an illegal firearm possession charge, and 15 years for witness tampering, ran concurrently with the other 15-year jail term.

In addition to the jail time, Roger Khan had to undergo supervised release for five years although according to the judge, he was likely to be deported.

In June 2006, Khan was arrested in Paramaribo with three of his bodyguards in a sting operation.

Khan was flown to Trinidad, handed over to immigration authorities who then turned him over to the custody of US officials.

He was immediately flown to New York where he was arraigned at the Brooklyn Federal Court on 30 June 2006 on a charge of “conspiring to import cocaine. He was sentenced in October 2009.