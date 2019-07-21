Education to remain top priority in Region Ten

Education will continue to be a top priority in Region Ten. This assertion was recently made by Regional Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian, as he expressed congratulations to the region’s top performers at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment [NGSA].

Morian told Councillors of the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] that despite the challenges and difficulties facing the regional education sector, Region Ten remains proud of the efforts of the several teachers, parents, education officers and most importantly, pupils.

“Our pupils have once again done the region very proud and we at the RDC salute them for their performances,” said the Regional Chairman as he zeroed in on what he called the “valuable contribution of hardworking teachers to educational development in Region 10.”

He added, “There is no doubt that there are some challenges and difficulties facing us as a region but I am very happy as Regional Chairman that there are efforts being made in addressing these challenges and difficulties.

I would like to say, however, that the teachers have fulfilled their mandate in bringing out the best in the students so they are all deserving of praise,” he said.

Morian and his councillors are, however, hopeful to see improved performances come next year even as he shared his optimism that it is not beyond Region Ten to produce the nation’s top performer.

He, moreover, urged parents to continue working with their children. Teachers and the Education Department are playing their part so parents must play theirs also, he added.

“Our top students didn’t do it alone, they got the support of their teachers, education officers, community and most importantly their parents and I am sure that their biggest supporters were their parents and this is what we need to see from other parents,” he asserted.

The Regional Chairman asserted that preparation for the NGSA is not a mere three months, six months or even a one year task but rather it requires years of investment coupled with discipline, dedication and devotion by the pupil, parents and their teachers if successes are to be achieved.

“It takes time as we must be consistent and diligent. Let me say that this isn’t just investment around exams time but rather it’s a long term investment that must be made and maintained by all,” the Regional Chairman said.

He urged that all within the sector continue to play their role in an effective and efficient manner, stressing that with all stakeholders on board the ultimate result for the Region will be success.

The Regional Chairman also commended the top 10 pupils for the region reminding them that the RDC and the rest of the region stand firmly behind them. He urged them to continue on the path to success that they have already carved out for themselves. The region will continue to look to them for successes and great things, Morian said.

“You are the ambassadors for Region Ten and we at the RDC would like to congratulate you all for the very hard work as your sacrifices have paid off. However, we urge you to continue making sacrifices in pursuit of your academic dreams as you would have realised by now that hard and dedicated work certainly pays off,” he said.

Morian encouraged parents, the community and teachers to continue lending whatever assistance and support that they can to the students; it’s not a completed journey but one that has now commenced, he said.

“As the Regional Chairman, please be assured of the RDC’s continued support and assistance in whatever way that we can, while I appeal to the parents, the community and teachers to continue standing in support of these students giving them whatever support and assistance that they can so that they can achieve their dreams,” the Regional Chairman said.