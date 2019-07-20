Two years in prison for gold band snatcher

Latest update July 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

After three weeks of being in limbo about his fate, a father of two who admitted to pulling off a woman’s gold band to obtain money to take care of his children was yesterday finally sentenced.

Jason Thomas

Jason Thomas, 26, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Dylon Bess.
On the first occasion, the court heard that on June 22, 2019 at Regent and Wellington Streets, Georgetown, he stole a gold band valued at $120,000 from Clareann Rambarran.
Following Thomas’s plea the matter was put on hold so that the prosecutor could present details on previous charges the defendant had, and for the probation officer to provide a report on his attitude after the accused made a plea of mitigation.
Magistrate Bess in his ruling said that he took into consideration the report of the probation officer and the fact that the defendant did not waste the court’s time hence. Thomas was sentenced to two years in prison.
On the day in question at about 13:10hrs, Rambarran was walking along Regent Street. While at the intersection with Wellington Street, Thomas walked up alongside her and held onto her right arm. He then pulled off her gold band and attempted to run away.
Rambarran’s sister, who was with her, raised an alarm.
Police ranks on patrol in the area at the time responded and were able to apprehend Thomas who pleaded guilty to the charge and offered to explain his actions.
According to him, on the day in question, as soon as he woke up his ‘children mother’ started complaining about their finances for the kids.
“She de just speeding me head, your worship, and she tell me she will have the police arrest me to pay child support. This is my first offence and I don’t do them things. Everybody does make mistakes in life, but at least the woman get back she band.”

