Private Sector Commission says uncertainty prevails

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) contends that Guyana has been forced to stand in waiting, its economy, investment and the business of the country made to suffer, while a general environment of uncertainty prevails across the country.

These comments were contained in a statement issued by the commission, recently.

“The further necessity that the President and the Leader of the Opposition, as urged by the international community, uphold the rule of law since the Judgment of the Court and respect the Constitution, to avoid the consequences of confusion or possible chaos in our country, informs the position of the Private Sector Commission in making this statement.”

The Court, in its Judgment, has emphasized that “the rule of law in Guyana rests in large measure with the conduct of the various branches of government, that is, the President and the Cabinet, the Parliament and the Judiciary, the PSC said.

The Court called upon the government to “be faithful to the spirit and letter of the Constitution and operate within the parameters given to each by the Constitution”, the PSC said.

The statement noted that it is the considered view of the Private Sector that “this responsibility abides first, and foremost, with President David Granger and that it is his bounden and inherent political duty to uphold this responsibility.”

The Court, has quite properly, restrained from “the issuance of coercive orders or detailed directives” to the national leaders but asserted that it is for the President and, indeed, the Leader of the Opposition “guided by the constitutional imperatives” to ensure that the consequences of the No Confidence motion are imposed upon the government.

The Private Sector wishes to note some seven months have passed and they are yet to be acted upon.

“The Private Sector Commission wishes to remind President Granger that the Court, in its declaration and orders, has stated that “upon the passage of the motion of No Confidence in the government” on the 21st December, 2018, “that clear provisions of Article 106 immediately become engaged”, that is, that “the Cabinet, including the President, shall resign if the government is defeated”.

“It is totally unacceptable, therefore, to the Commission that the President has refused to honour the Constitution in announcing that the Cabinet shall continue to function.”

It is the Private Sector’s view that the President, by his behaviour, has put at risk all private sector entities and other organisations made subject to contracts and any other action authorized by the Cabinet, by presuming them to be legal.

“The Private Sector Commission has, therefore, advised its members to seek legal advice in this regard.”