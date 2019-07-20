“I was hungry so I took his money”, Cosmetologist tells court.

Latest update July 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

“I was hungry so I took his money and bought chicken for the both of us. And he knows that.” The court heard that story after the defendant pleaded guilty to one of the charges that were read to her.
Forty-two-year-old Leah Cadogan, a cosmetologist from Lodge, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The first charge stated that on July 12, 2019, at Lot 38 John Street, Lodge, Georgetown, she stole a Samsung phone valued at $25,000, property of Angelo Luke. And the second charge read that on July 16, 2019, she stole $10,000 cash from the same Angelo Luke.
The defendant denied the first charge but pleaded guilty to the second charge, and offered to give the court an explanation.
“He’s my boyfriend; and yes I took his money but I used it to buy Chicken for us because I was hungry…I never stole his phone your worship.
“He had three phones and he forgot one of his phone at home and while taking it to him I got robbed and not only his phone got stolen, my Iphone too.”
After the defendant’s explanation Senior Magistrate Daly then asked the virtual complainant if he was going ahead with the matters against the defendant, the virtual complainant then told the court that he doesn’t want to proceed with the matters against the defendant, but he would like if she gets help to stop smoking.
The defendant received a warning on the second charge and she was assigned for counselling by Senior Magistrate Daly and the matters were then dismissed against her.

