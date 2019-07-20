Latest update July 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyana Watch's silver jubilee outreach begins today

With a track record that has seen it attending to more than 75,000 patients, the New York United States-based Guyana Watch Inc. organization is this year celebrating its silver jubilee. To commemorate this milestone the not-for profit organization is set to commence yet another medical and dental outreach here in Guyana.

Flashback: Members of the Guyana Watch Inc. team attending to patients during last year’s outreach

According to its President, Mr Tony Yassin the team to conduct the silver jubilee outreach programmes will be arriving today and their stay will last until July 28, 2019.
Over the past 25 years, he said that “the team has crisscrossed Guyana with scores of clinics through which they have examined and treated well over 75,000 patients. They have also sponsored over 65 children for heart surgery in the United States of America and India, more than 60 eye surgeries, four adult kidney transplants in India and financially assisted numerous persons with various illnesses for overseas medical treatment.”
The organization, Yassin said too has given over 10 full scholarships to university students.
The team this year will consist of 20 overseas personnel comprising of four medical doctors, four dentists, three local doctors, one pharmacist and a number of support staffers.
During this year’s programme, the team expects to see well over 3,500 patients for medical and dental problems, at seven clinics across Guyana including children from various orphanages. “We will distribute over US$500,000 in medication and conduct medical and health counselling at these clinic sites,” Yassin added.
The first medical clinic on this occasion will commence today for the orphans of some orphanages around Georgetown. Tomorrow, the team will be at the Timehri Primary School and the following day [Monday, July 22, 2019] the outreach will continue at the Leonora Primary School.
On Tuesday [July 23, 2019] the outreach team will head to Sheet Anchor Primary School, while Thursday [July 25, 2019] the St Mary’s Primary School will be the outreach venue.
On Friday [July 26, 2019] the outreach will be at the Belle West Primary School and on Saturday, July 27th at the Patentia Secondary School.
Guyana Watch, Inc. is likely the largest medical and humanitarian organization in the Caribbean, reaching out to underserved communities and providing assistance in various areas. The annual market value of its outreach project to Guyana (in terms of volunteers, medication, travel, subsistence, supplies etc.) is estimated to average well over US$500,000.
Most of the funds are donated by Guyana Watch Inc. members and supporters, while some of the medications are donated by pharmaceutical companies.

