Guyana Boys win, but Girls lose at Regional Squash

Guyana’s boys and girls had to deal with contrasting fortunes at the XXXVII Junior Caribbean Team Squash Championships 2019 at the QPCC Indoor Racquet Center in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday.

Guyana’s boys had to fight to overcome the Cayman Islands 3-2 in the late game, while the girls went down to Barbados 1-4 in the earlier game.

Mohyran Baksh started things out by beating David Hughes in straight sets 3-0. Shomari Wiltshire followed on court for the Guyanese and halted the efforts of Pierce Terry 3-0. The Cayman Islands fought back with David Pitcairn beating Daniel Islam 3-1 to give his team some hope.

Nathan Maclean needed to stay alive against Samuel Ince-Carvalhal but the Guyanese was in a no nonsense mood and claimed victory 3-0 and Guyana led 3-1.

Michael Alphonso took on Jace Jervis looking to give his team a 4-1 win. Fighting tooth and nail in a dogfight Alphonso would eventually succumb 3-1.

Abosaide Cadogan would win the lone match for the girls against Barbados 3-0. With the others going down with Madison Fernandes taking Jada Smith-Padmore to four sets, while Kirsten Gomes lost a close five setter to Sumiraa Suleman.

In the Results:

Cayman Islands – Guyana 2-3 (Boys)

David Hughes Cayman Islands – Guyana Mohyran Baksh 0-11 1-11 0-11

Pierce Terry Cayman Islands – Guyana Shomari Wiltshire 2-11 4-11 2-11

David Pitcairn Cayman Islands – Guyana Daniel Islam 11-7 8-11 11-9 11-8

Nathan Maclean Cayman Islands – Guyana Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 1-11 4-11 4-11

Jace Jervis Cayman Islands – Guyana Michael Alphonso 10-12 11-9 12-10 11-5

Barbados – Guyana 4-1 (Girls)

Eboni Atherley Barbados – Guyana Beau Fernandes 11-9 11-5 11-3

Jahcinta Adams Barbados – Guyana Abosaide Cadogan 1-11 3-11 0-11

Meagan Best Barbados – Guyana Makeda Harding 11-0 11-1 11-1

Jada Smith-Padmore Barbados – Guyana Madison Fernandes 11-6 11-0 9-11 12-10

Sumiraa Suleman Barbados – Guyana Kirsten Gomes 11-4 11-6 9-11 5-11 11-8

Results from the Team games show:

Boys Team – 5 – 8 Playoff – British Virgin Islands – Trinidad & Tobago 0-5

Girls Team – 1 -4 Playoff Barbados – Guyana 4-1

Girls Team – 1 -4 Playoff Bermuda – Jamaica 0-5

Girls Team – 5 – 8 Playoff – Trinidad & Tobago – Cayman Islands 4-1

Boys Team – 1 – 4 Playoff Barbados – Bermuda 4-1

Boys Team – 5 – 8 Playoff Jamaica – St. Vincent and The Grenadines 4-1

Boys Team – 1 – 4 Playoff Cayman Islands – Guyana 2-3

Today, the final day of the team action will see at 9:00am Girls Team action in a 1-4 Playoff, Guyana opposing Bermuda, while at 12:00pm in Boys Team 1- 4 Playoff game Barbados challenge Guyana, who are in an excellent position to take the boys crown after winning all their rubbers so far. The Girls are 2 for 2 against their opponents.