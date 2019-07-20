Fisherman beaten to death, brother left critical -cops hunt three

Latest update July 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police are hunting for three men who inflicted a beating on two brothers on Thursday night that left one dead and the other critical.
The slain man was identified as Alvin, also called ‘Chockoloo, 20, a fisherman of 820 ‘G’ Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo. His brother is identified as Devendra Seenarine, called ‘Shameer.’
The incident occurred at Zeelugt.
According to a release, Alvin and Seenarine had left a relative’s home on a bicycle at around 22.45 hrs after imbibing.
Shortly after, a loud commotion was heard nearby and the suspects, “reportedly armed with instruments”, were seen beating ‘Shameer’. Alvin was later discovered motionless with multiple wounds about his body a short distance away
They were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where Alvin was pronounced dead on arrival and Shameer treated and transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
His condition is regarded as serious.
