First Lady says “no quick fix” for education

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, on Thursday evening, reiterated the importance of education to youth development, noting that there is “no quick fix” that will supplement quality education.

She was at the time addressing the ‘One Mega Weekend, Youth Summit, 2019’, held at the Love and Faith World Outreach Ministry, Sophia, Greater Georgetown. According to her, she believes that education must be “relevant.”

“I stress relevant because you are blessed to be living in what has been described as the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ and the age of technology. You are the generation of the World Wide Web, online shopping, social media, smart phones, think pads, drones and artificial intelligence” Mrs. Granger noted.

She added that her idea of education is not only “academics”, but also “social and cultural development that helps to define who we are as individuals and as a society.”

Speaking about financial empowerment, she said that it is important that young people pre-position themselves to benefit from the wealth that Guyana will soon gain when oil production commences.

“As the young people who will inherit this beautiful and bountiful land, you have to think about the position you want to be in to access and benefit from these riches …think also of the strategic importance of these riches with which our homeland is blessed…

“I have to tell you how happy I was to meet young Guyanese working on the Liza Destiny when I went to Singapore last month for the naming ceremony of the ship,” the First Lady said.

Also present at the event was Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency with responsibility for Youth Affairs, Mrs. Simona Charles-Broomes.