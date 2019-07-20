Latest update July 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ExxonMobil has more than 30 leads to explore on Stabroek Block

Jul 20, 2019 News 0

ExxonMobil and its other partners on the Stabroek Block, Hess Corporation and CNOC/NEXEN, have had a wonderful run of success with discoveries such as Pacora, Longtail, Pluma, Ranger and Hammerhead.
According to Exxon, these are all significant, multi-hundred-million type discoveries in their own right. However, the exploration future for the block is still in its early stage as there remain more than 30 leads that have been identified for drilling.
In fact, the Stabroek block basin will have four rigs operating with the fourth coming in by the end of this year.
ExxonMobil recently stated that two of the rigs will be roughly working on exploration, with the other two working on development, recognizing that there are time clocks and other factors that need to be considered.
It was further noted by company officials that some of the things being done on the block from a digital standpoint are phenomenal. They said for example that drilling for a section of one of the holes for the bloc was, completely automated, using digital technology.
First in the industry to do it, officials noted that this has the potential to save lots of time, but very importantly, to take people out of harm’s way from the rig floor. They said that this is a hugely important step.
Further, it was noted that Exxon is advancing digitally in all aspects of drillship development. These boats are equipped with fiber optic connectivity. This means that they are all connected through a digital hub. Exxon representatives said, “There’ll be digital twins, both in Georgetown and Houston. Our people will be able to work completely differently than they worked before. And we expect to see a significant prize from reliability improvement as a result of all of that.”
Exxon said that this high performance computing is what really enables it to rapidly create potential scenarios for development and be confident that it can rapidly assimilate new data and new scenarios and do scenario based approaches to development decisions, and quickly understand what could be done with no regrets.
Company Executives said, “The rest of this I think is pretty clear. It isn’t just technology, technology in and of itself is not the game. The game is how do you apply that technology and how do you integrate that technology with all the capabilities you’ve got. And I think this example is the best example that we have today of where we are doing that to an extraordinary degree.”

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A… ‘Lady Jags’ topple Saint Lucia in clinical fashion for 3rd win – Suriname blank Antigua & Barbuda

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A… ‘Lady...

Jul 20, 2019

By Franklin Wilson Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ have for the third successive occasion in this group romped to a 2-0 win, this time they have added to their list the previously unbeaten Saint Lucia to...
Read More
Guyana Boys win, but Girls lose at Regional Squash

Guyana Boys win, but Girls lose at Regional

Jul 20, 2019

Under Armor, MVP Sports and Urban Life for Jefford Track and Field Classic

Under Armor, MVP Sports and Urban Life for...

Jul 20, 2019

National Race of Champions round 2 Bowen among rookies confirmed for tomorrow’s action

National Race of Champions round 2 Bowen among...

Jul 20, 2019

Massy Distribution Guyana Inc supports Junior Boxing tourney

Massy Distribution Guyana Inc supports Junior...

Jul 20, 2019

LGC set for Department of Tourism’s 2-day International Lusignan Open Golf Tourney

LGC set for Department of Tourism’s 2-day...

Jul 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019