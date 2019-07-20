Deviant GECOM starts house-to-house registration from today -says elections preparations underway

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that house-to-house registrations will start today.

The disclosure comes hours after breaking news by Kaieteur News earlier this week which hinged on an Official Gazette notice of June 11 that was recently published.

That notice said that the house-to-house registrations will commence on July 20 and conclude on October 20.

The news yesterday sparked protests from the Opposition which demanded that GECOM stand down.

The Opposition has been arguing that house-to-house is a delaying tactic of the Coalition Government which suffered a defeat on December 21 on a no-confidence vote.

The vote was deemed carried in a number of court actions that ended up at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

In its orders recently, the CCJ while not announcing a date for elections, pointed to the clauses of Article 106 of the Constitution which said that the Government stands resigned after that vote but remain in

office and shall hold elections within three months unless the National Assembly by a two-thirds majority grants an extension.

Yesterday, GECOM made it clear that preparations for elections are happening.

“While the Commission is undertaking the registration exercise, concurrent operational activities for the preparations of General and Regional Elections are underway.”

The Commission said it will commence house-to-house registration on July 20, 2019.

“The countrywide exercise is in keeping with a decision of the Commission on 19th February 2019 and in accordance with Order No. 25 of 2019 dated 11th June 2019.”

According to GECOM, registration is a legal requirement according to the National Registration Act, Chapter 19:08 and therefore all eligible persons are mandated to register.

“House-to-house registration is a new registration exercise and therefore all eligible persons must register even if they were previously registered. Upon conclusion of this exercise, a new National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB) which is reflective of the current Guyanese population will be created. Subsequently, the Official List of Electors (OLE) will be extracted for the purpose of conducting General and Regional Elections.”

According to GECOM, Guyanese citizens by birth, descent, naturalization or registration, 14 years and older by 31st October 2019 or a citizen of a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for a period of no less than one year preceding the qualifying date, are all eligible for registration.

“Residents are urged to have the relevant documents required for registration ready and be on the lookout for GECOM’s Registration Officials in their area. These documents include an original Birth Certificate, a Valid Passport, Naturalisation Certificate, Certificate of Registration, Adoption Certificate and Deed Poll or Marriage Certificate (if applicable).”

The commission said that for the purpose of this exercise, each eligible person will only be registered where he/she resides.

“Residences include dwelling places such as homes, residential institutions such as hospices and homes for youth and the elderly. Registration will not be done at GECOM Registration Offices.

For more information, persons can visit the GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy, email [email protected], follow Guyana Elections Commission on facebook or call 225-0277-9 or 223-9653.”