Latest update July 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Construction worker electrocuted at Stewartville

Jul 20, 2019 News 0

The workers and management of A. Forrester Lumberyard of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, got what was probably the worse shock of their lives when one of the construction workers at the lumberyard was electrocuted.

The fence where the man was electrocuted

According to reports, around 11:00hrs yesterday a team of construction workers was at the location erecting a concrete fence.
At the time, they were plastering the fence when the weather changed and it began to rain. Those construction workers subsequently covered the fence with a protective plastic material to prevent the rain from damaging their work.
After completing that task, the men sought shelter.
The now dead man, whose name was not known up to press time, noticed that the plastic was falling off of the erected fence.
He decided to go out to fix it while the rain was still pouring. It was then that the man came in contact with an exposed wire from a lamp close by.
The Leonora Fire Service and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) were contacted and the teams disconnected the wires. They then removed the man from the wall.
Kaieteur News reached out to the contractor who hired the team but learnt that the man is in the hospital after collapsing twice upon seeing the body of his worker.
Investigations are currently ongoing into the matter.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A… ‘Lady Jags’ topple Saint Lucia in clinical fashion for 3rd win – Suriname blank Antigua & Barbuda

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A… ‘Lady...

Jul 20, 2019

By Franklin Wilson Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ have for the third successive occasion in this group romped to a 2-0 win, this time they have added to their list the previously unbeaten Saint Lucia to...
Read More
Guyana Boys win, but Girls lose at Regional Squash

Guyana Boys win, but Girls lose at Regional

Jul 20, 2019

Under Armor, MVP Sports and Urban Life for Jefford Track and Field Classic

Under Armor, MVP Sports and Urban Life for...

Jul 20, 2019

National Race of Champions round 2 Bowen among rookies confirmed for tomorrow’s action

National Race of Champions round 2 Bowen among...

Jul 20, 2019

Massy Distribution Guyana Inc supports Junior Boxing tourney

Massy Distribution Guyana Inc supports Junior...

Jul 20, 2019

LGC set for Department of Tourism’s 2-day International Lusignan Open Golf Tourney

LGC set for Department of Tourism’s 2-day...

Jul 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019