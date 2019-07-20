Construction worker electrocuted at Stewartville

Latest update July 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
The workers and management of A. Forrester Lumberyard of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, got what was probably the worse shock of their lives when one of the construction workers at the lumberyard was electrocuted.
According to reports, around 11:00hrs yesterday a team of construction workers was at the location erecting a concrete fence.
At the time, they were plastering the fence when the weather changed and it began to rain. Those construction workers subsequently covered the fence with a protective plastic material to prevent the rain from damaging their work.
After completing that task, the men sought shelter.
The now dead man, whose name was not known up to press time, noticed that the plastic was falling off of the erected fence.
He decided to go out to fix it while the rain was still pouring. It was then that the man came in contact with an exposed wire from a lamp close by.
The Leonora Fire Service and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) were contacted and the teams disconnected the wires. They then removed the man from the wall.
Kaieteur News reached out to the contractor who hired the team but learnt that the man is in the hospital after collapsing twice upon seeing the body of his worker.
Investigations are currently ongoing into the matter.
Jul 20, 2019By Franklin Wilson Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ have for the third successive occasion in this group romped to a 2-0 win, this time they have added to their list the previously unbeaten Saint Lucia to...
Jul 20, 2019
Jul 20, 2019
Jul 20, 2019
Jul 20, 2019
Jul 20, 2019
Freddie Kissoon When President Trump declared last week that three American born legislators should go back to where they... more
The education system is elitist. It is based on identifying the best. What an extremely high failure rate means is that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The mess resulting from reports that the British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]