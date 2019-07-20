Construction worker electrocuted at Stewartville

The workers and management of A. Forrester Lumberyard of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, got what was probably the worse shock of their lives when one of the construction workers at the lumberyard was electrocuted.

According to reports, around 11:00hrs yesterday a team of construction workers was at the location erecting a concrete fence.

At the time, they were plastering the fence when the weather changed and it began to rain. Those construction workers subsequently covered the fence with a protective plastic material to prevent the rain from damaging their work.

After completing that task, the men sought shelter.

The now dead man, whose name was not known up to press time, noticed that the plastic was falling off of the erected fence.

He decided to go out to fix it while the rain was still pouring. It was then that the man came in contact with an exposed wire from a lamp close by.

The Leonora Fire Service and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) were contacted and the teams disconnected the wires. They then removed the man from the wall.

Kaieteur News reached out to the contractor who hired the team but learnt that the man is in the hospital after collapsing twice upon seeing the body of his worker.

Investigations are currently ongoing into the matter.