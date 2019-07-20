Congo’s Ebola outbreak declared an int’l public health emergency

The Ebola Virus Disease [EVD], which occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], has now been declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organisation [WHO].

This declaration was made on Wednesday according to information released by the Caribbean Public Health Agency [CARPHA] yesterday.

The declaration followed a meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee for EVD in the DRC.

The Committee cited recent developments in the outbreak in making its recommendation, including the first confirmed case in Goma, a city of almost two million people on the border with Rwanda, and the gateway to the rest of DRC and the world.

Currently, the risk remains very high at national and regional levels but still low at global level, CARPHA has announced.

Moreover, CARPHA’s Executive Director, Dr. Joy St. John, urged Member States to enhance disease surveillance at ports of entry and at health facilities at this stage.

She stated, “It is important that the Region takes on a proactive approach. Use this as an opportunity to review and strengthen your systems.”

In keeping with the International Health Regulations and the statement on the meeting of the International Health Regulations [2005] Emergency Committee for Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on July 17, 2019, no country should close its borders or place any restrictions on travel and trade.

According to CARPHA, such measures are usually implemented out of fear and have no basis in science. “They push the movement of people and goods to informal border crossings that are not monitored, thus increasing the chances of the spread of disease,” CARPHA has noted, adding that “Most critically, these restrictions can also compromise local economies and negatively affect response operations from a security and logistics perspective.”

Moreover, it is being urged, “National authorities should work with airlines, passenger ships and other transport and tourism industries to ensure that they do not exceed WHO’s advice on international traffic.”

However, the Committee does not consider entry screening at airports or other ports of entry outside the Region to be necessary.

CARPHA will continue to monitor these developments and provide Member States with guidance to support national response efforts, while strengthening Regional Health Security in collaboration with regional partners.