Business Ministry to phase-out 18-yr-old E’bo fare structure

The 18-year-old fare structure, which is presently being used by the Essequibo Coast Minibus and Hire Car Association, may finally be phased out and updated with a new fare structure.

The Association met with the Minister of Business, Hemraj Rajkumar, and the Department of Consumer Affairs yesterday as preparations for the new fare structure commenced.

The meeting which was convened in the Board Room of the Anna Regina Town Council, centered on the establishment of a new fare structure for public transportation in Pomeroon /Supenaam region.

Kaieteur News understands that a new fare structure is a burning issue, which needs to be addressed for a number of reasons.

During the course of the meeting, it was revealed by the association, that traffic ranks of the Guyana Police force are demanding that the fare structure be presented.

A suggested fare structure was submitted by the Association and the Consumer through the Ministry. Before the fare structure can be finalized, however, a meeting with the public will first be convened.

Minister Rajkumar, on the other hand, promised that a response will be given within seven days.

The minister pointed out that within this time, the Department of Consumer Affairs will complete all consultations with the public.

In the meantime, the police were advised to wait on further instructions from the Ministry before taking action against drivers without the fair structure.