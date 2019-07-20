Business Ministry to phase-out 18-yr-old E’bo fare structure

Latest update July 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
The 18-year-old fare structure, which is presently being used by the Essequibo Coast Minibus and Hire Car Association, may finally be phased out and updated with a new fare structure.
The Association met with the Minister of Business, Hemraj Rajkumar, and the Department of Consumer Affairs yesterday as preparations for the new fare structure commenced.
The meeting which was convened in the Board Room of the Anna Regina Town Council, centered on the establishment of a new fare structure for public transportation in Pomeroon /Supenaam region.
Kaieteur News understands that a new fare structure is a burning issue, which needs to be addressed for a number of reasons.
During the course of the meeting, it was revealed by the association, that traffic ranks of the Guyana Police force are demanding that the fare structure be presented.
A suggested fare structure was submitted by the Association and the Consumer through the Ministry. Before the fare structure can be finalized, however, a meeting with the public will first be convened.
Minister Rajkumar, on the other hand, promised that a response will be given within seven days.
The minister pointed out that within this time, the Department of Consumer Affairs will complete all consultations with the public.
In the meantime, the police were advised to wait on further instructions from the Ministry before taking action against drivers without the fair structure.
Jul 20, 2019By Franklin Wilson Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ have for the third successive occasion in this group romped to a 2-0 win, this time they have added to their list the previously unbeaten Saint Lucia to...
Jul 20, 2019
Jul 20, 2019
Jul 20, 2019
Jul 20, 2019
Jul 20, 2019
Freddie Kissoon When President Trump declared last week that three American born legislators should go back to where they... more
The education system is elitist. It is based on identifying the best. What an extremely high failure rate means is that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The mess resulting from reports that the British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]