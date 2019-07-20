Building human resources capacity at NAREI 12 Researchers to benefit from US$85,000 training in Costa Rica

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) in its 2020 Budget will be including several innovative sustainable crop production projects aimed at further diversifying and greening the local agriculture sector.

The projects will be developed by a team comprising 12 Research Scientists, Research Assistants, and Extension Officers, who will be attending a three-week training programme at the Tropical Agriculture Research and Higher Education Centre (CATIE), Costa Rica.

The team will be departing Guyana on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

The training costs approximately US$85,000 and is being funded by the Government of Guyana and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Dr. Oudho Homenauth, Chief Executive Officer of NAREI and Mr. Wilmott Garnett, Country Representative of Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), who jointly crafted the training modules briefed participants about the training programme.

The crops of primary focus are cassava, cocoa, citrus and coconuts.

According to Dr. Homenauth, the general theme for the training will be Sustainable Crop Production but based on specific interests the participants’ internship will focus on cassava and citrus production, agroforestry systems, farm management, monitoring and evaluation of performance for different production activities and biometrics, as well as on topics related to the use of participatory methods for research and learning as the Farmers Field School approach, among others.

“Of importance is the tissue culture and biotechnology in genetic improvement and massive multiplication in the field. Whilst we are enhancing our Biotechnology Laboratory at NAREI, I advise you to take the opportunity to utilise the laboratory at CATIE,” Dr. Homenauth urged.

Dr. Homenauth has encouraged the team to challenge their minds during the training programme. The team members were advised to observe and note innovative projects that could be implemented in Guyana to enhance the standard of NAREI and by extension the other crops sector.

“Each team member was carefully selected from Research and Extension Services. You are required to develop a project based on sustainable crop production for next year. So, by September 30, 2019 there will be 12 solid projects,” he added.

Mr. Garnett, who is also a member of NAREI’s Board of Directors, believes that exposure to Costa Rica’s agri-business and CATIE’s planned theoretical and on-farm sessions will ignite the creative thinking NAREI requires for its agricultural projects.

“IICA’s staff will also be offering lectures on institutional development, and examples of work being conducted with Agriculture Development Bank in Costa Rica and to organize visits to specialized crop production systems.

CATIE will organize visits to observe production for cassava and citrus as well as agroforestry system,” he added.

All participants who fulfill the evaluation requirements will receive an Official Certificate issued by CATIE/IICA indicating satisfactory completion of the three-week training on Sustainable Crop Production.

Each participant must attend 90% of the programmed activities and submit an internship report to be qualified to receive the Internship Certificate.