Latest update July 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Althea Padmore is new SOCU acting Head

Jul 20, 2019 News 0

The Guyana Police Force has announced the appointment of Ms. Althea Padmore as the acting Head of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU).
She replaces former SOCU Head, Assistant Commissioner Sydney James, who was suspended earlier this month.
A Superintendent of Police, Ms Padmore has been with SOCU since 2015. She was de facto number two to Sydney James ever since.
She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and other qualifications necessary for the job at SOCU.
Supt. Padmore led in several investigations conducted by the organization.
She was also one of the officers in the first round of training hosted by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) for all financial analysts.
James was sent on leave shortly after a special police audit on the organisation’s finances reportedly found some unaccounted expenditure which could not be verified.
The unit probes corruption and money laundering.
SOCU has been handed increased powers to investigate the findings of several forensic audit reports of state agencies.
A number of Government officials under the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) were charged as a result of SOCU’s investigations of those audits.
The British government has been assisting SOCU by placing an expert, Dr. Sam Sittlington, as an advisor.
However, Sittlington had his services terminated by the British government after it was discovered he had opened a private investigating company.
Another senior official, Sheronie James, also departed SOCU after questions arose about her qualifications.

 

.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A… ‘Lady Jags’ topple Saint Lucia in clinical fashion for 3rd win – Suriname blank Antigua & Barbuda

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A… ‘Lady...

Jul 20, 2019

By Franklin Wilson Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ have for the third successive occasion in this group romped to a 2-0 win, this time they have added to their list the previously unbeaten Saint Lucia to...
Read More
Guyana Boys win, but Girls lose at Regional Squash

Guyana Boys win, but Girls lose at Regional

Jul 20, 2019

Under Armor, MVP Sports and Urban Life for Jefford Track and Field Classic

Under Armor, MVP Sports and Urban Life for...

Jul 20, 2019

National Race of Champions round 2 Bowen among rookies confirmed for tomorrow’s action

National Race of Champions round 2 Bowen among...

Jul 20, 2019

Massy Distribution Guyana Inc supports Junior Boxing tourney

Massy Distribution Guyana Inc supports Junior...

Jul 20, 2019

LGC set for Department of Tourism’s 2-day International Lusignan Open Golf Tourney

LGC set for Department of Tourism’s 2-day...

Jul 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019