Third trial to commence in three months for former GRDB accountant

Jul 19, 2019 News 0

Following a request by Special Prosecutor Patrice Henry – who is working for the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) – for the charges made out against the former accountant of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Peter Ramcharran, to be done in three separate trials, one is slated to commence on October 22, 2019.

Peter Ramcharran

Ramcharran was slapped with 39 charges of fraudulent conversion and misappropriation, which allegedly took place between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2015. The alleged fraud involved tens of millions of dollars. The total is said to be over $400M. He had pleaded not guilty to all the allegations.
The matter is currently in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. There are 17 charges of keeping fraudulent accounts and the trial for these charges will be conducted by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in three months.
The remaining charges – 16 for fraudulent appropriation and five for the falsification of accounts will be dealt with one after the other by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, beginning on August 25.
Ramcharran, 30, of 32 Area ‘G’ Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, is being represented by attorney-at-law Sase Gunraj. The defendant was brought before the court after not being present at the hearings for almost two years. He was in Canada at the time.
While there, Ramcharran had first applied for refugee status. After he was turned down in December, he sought a review of his extradition process but this, too, was turned down.
In 2017, the Chief Magistrate had issued an arrest warrant for him.
He is being jointly charged with six other officials.

 

