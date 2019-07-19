Situation of Referees and Refereeing in Guyana

Dear Editor,

Let me firstly congratulate the Guyana Football Federation for its showing at the recently concluded Concacaf Gold Cup in the USA. While I do not support the composition of the team and it’s Technical Staff for many reasons including the fact it was more of a British Guyana Team not Guyana. These details I would address at another time.

Based on my limited knowledge of Guyana’s football and football in Concacaf as a whole, it is always evident whenever a team qualify for any tournament, referees always form a part of the officiating teams during that said tournament.

It was quite clear in the Copa America, Women World Cup and the Gold Cup. However no official from Guyana was appointed to the Gold Cup. My record shows that there is also a first time for our referees.

Where was President Forde when Rome was burning? Is Concacaf sending a message to the GFF regarding the state of football in Guyana? The growth of our officials occurs in most instances with that of the game in our country.

It is quite evident with no clubs in Guyana (except for teams) and no football of any standard being played that it is impacting negatively on our Officials. Since President Forde destroyed our only and best clubs in Guyana to use teams instead, our player pool and Officials quickly nose dive underground.

Mr. Matthias during his Presidency did all that he could to destroy the Referee’s Association since in his opinion they were too powerful; Mr. Forde have since took up the mantle to finish the job.

This is simple because they do not understand the role and function of referees in football. They are simply the custodian of the laws of the game or the game police and as such to be effective they should be strong and powerful.

At times during the match they are the judges. If they are reduced to anything less than that they’re useless. The indiscipline in the game in Guyana will continue to rise. The evidence as it is today seems to suggest that the GFF headed by Mr. Forde is pursuing this line of action vigorously.

Referees and Refereeing have all done our country proud even before football of itself had any real impact. Guyana’s flag flew high in the entire world and I am sure we as Guyanese were proud.

If you as President do not have any knowledge of the laws of the game and its interpretation and application, you will never be effective as President and the game in Guyana will continue to be below sea level. Every sport needs a functioning referring body and competent referees. Disgruntled referees will always do a disservice to the game.

You and the GFF have contributed to the disgruntled state of our referees by failing to hand over the monies collected from sponsors to the referees on completion of various competitions. It would seem to me that with all the monies FIFA is giving to the GFF it is in a worse state than ever in the history of Guyana’s football. The referees are owed by the GFF, large sums of monies and as such prefers to do games for Banks DIH etc. than the GFF.

To add insult to injury, FIFA give the GFF in excess of US$50,000 to aid in the further development of our referees in Guyana. To date only one of ten refereeing course or programme has been conducted by the GFF and or the Referees Association. There is no evidence that this money was handed to the Referees Association even in part, nor used for the purpose for which it was given. The question Mr. Forde, Where is the money?

Evidence of further attempts to destroy the Referees Association is the fact that, of the Five (5) FIFA officials in Guyana, three was suspended by Mr. Forde indefinitely since December 2018 without due process. Appointments for these officials are being returned by Forde and the GFF. To date these Referees remain suspended without any hearing.

Your financial statement seems to suggest that the GFF is bankrupt with a large list of creditors etc. Are these accounts audited, don’t the Auditors ask questions regarding use of funds based on FIFA circular etc.

Also what is the position with the Administrator for Referees since the unceremonious departure of Mr. Lancaster? After a cowboy enquiry by a group of incompetent persons. You took it on your own to dismiss the Administrator. Where is the evidence to justify their conclusion?

Mr. Forde you are destroying our sport every day you remain at the head of the GFF and your Vice President seems clueless as you take them all down a road of destruction. Sir I can go on but would await your answer regarding the accountability of the FIFA monies for our referees and other funds.

I was fortunate to be at the venue in Linden to witness the opening of the U-20 tournament, where the referees were simply asking for the Tournament Rules and Regulations before adjudicating the scheduled game between Amelia’s Ward FC and Topp XX.

After some amount of deliberations, the UDFA Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Mr. James and Vice President Patrick Dey decided that they will adjudicate the game and Topp XX refused to play under that condition knowing that both UDFA Officials are executive members of Amelia’s Ward FC.

Mr. Johnson immediately made a call to the GFF Office and returned with the instruction to go out on the field and award a walkover to Amelia’s Ward FC. This type of behavior by both the UDFA and GFF is an abuse of power, since there is no laws of the game or any football constitution that give such authority to any administrative officials other than a legitimate Referee to officiate in an official match, more so there was no use of a whistle to award the walkover, since neither of the two UDFA Officials had a whistle. These have to be considered a comedy of errors.

Regards,

Thomas Bowen

Businessman and former footballer.