Police launch Records Management Information System

The Guyana Police Force yesterday launched its Police Records Management Information System (PRMIS).

The new programme will ensure efficient record-keeping, and guarantee data – including information on criminals – is readily available to investigators.

PRMIS is a regional project under CariSECURE, an initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). CariSECURE is a regional project which seeks to strengthen evidence-based decision making for citizens in the Region

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan lauded the programme and acknowledged that this will positively impact the GPF.

“It is an evidence-based approach that will vastly help regional and national institutions in that regard, so literally… what we are talking about here today is vital in the fight against violent crimes,” he stated.

Minister Ramjattan said the Government of Guyana had fully endorsed the programme since 2016. Back then, the programme was titled “strengthening evidence-based decision making for citizen security in the Caribbean”.

“Guyana is not the only country… there are nine other countries which are involved in this security data development.”

He reminded that in 2017, the administration appointed a national CariSECURE Task Force for the implementation of this data-driven process.

PRMIS will be implemented for a six-month trial period at the Alberttown and Fort Wellington Police Stations, before being implemented at other police stations across the country.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information following the launch, Commissioner of Police, Leslie James said that while the Force already has a similar initiative in place, this project will further enhance the GPF’s crime-fighting capabilities.

Deputy Chief of Mission of the US embassy, Mark Cullinane, who spoke on behalf of the US Ambassador, said as criminals become more savvy with the growing use of information technology, so must law enforcement.

“It is therefore imperative that law enforcement officials also make clever use of technology to optimize their work in stopping the illegal activities that cost this country, others in the region and its people so much.”

The Deputy Chief of Mission said the US government was pleased to partner with the Government of Guyana on the CariSECURE Project.