Crime chief “almost complete” OPR

The Office of Police Responsibility (OPR) is close to concluding its investigation of allegations against Crime Chief, Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Alves and a number of other ranks.

This was confirmed by a senior official who declined to speculate on the findings. The OPR is said to have gathered several statements from police ranks and civilians during their investigation, which included questioning ranks as far as Berbice.

Commissioner of Police Leslie James has promised that the media will be briefed on the outcome of this matter and others once investigations are completed.

Alves was sent on leave last month in the wake of accusations against a number of ranks and seniors in Berbice.

Included in the allegations are claims that one of three bandits killed in Berbice during a police operation to hunt criminals at the back of Black Bush Polder, had phone numbers of police ranks stored in his phone.

Reportedly, there was one number linked to a very senior officer.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan had said that Alves would remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He had also expressed confidence in the OPR conducting an impartial investigation.