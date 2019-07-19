No new Bills should be passed at this time – Opposition Leader

No legislation should be originated or amended during the period of this ‘caretaker’ government.

That is the opinion of People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo.

He made these comments after a recent update of the Official Gazette showed two Bills being proposed for discussion in the National Assembly. They are, according to the Extraordinary Gazettes, Bill No. 10 of 2019, the Adoption of Children (Amendment) Bill 2019; and Bill No. 11 of 2019, the Restorative Justice Bill 2019.

They are both dated July 8, 2019, and are signed by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams.

The Opposition Leader has questioned the truth of the timing of the recent publications of the gazette, since the dates on recent updates range from July 8-14 2019, but were updated on the website days later. He also said, while addressing the publication of gazettes signaling House-to-House registration, that as of yesterday, his office has not yet received the most recent publications, as is the norm.

Of each amendment, it is stated, “The following Bill, which will be introduced in the National Assembly is published for general information.”

Several Bills were passed by the National Assembly in May last, two months past the original March 21, 2019 deadline stipulated by the Constitution after the passage of the December 21, 2018 No Confidence Motion. These include the Procurement (Amendment) Bill 2019, the Interception of Communications (Amendment) Bill 2019, and the Customs (Amendment of Schedules) Bill 2019. The amendments were recently assented to by President David Granger.

The Opposition had said that any Bills passed after the three-month period would be considered illegal. Jagdeo had told reporters that, should the PPP win the next General and Regional Elections, it would have to seriously consider whether it would recognise those Bills as valid.

Now, after the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and the Consequential Orders, which declared Government is in ‘caretaker mode’, Government is attempting to take the two aforementioned to the National Assembly.

It had also announced its intention to make an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Control Act, with the aim of removing custodial sentences for the possession of small quantities of marijuana.

Of this, Jagdeo said, “They’re only doing all of these things for the show, like the Marijuana position that they took. When they had the opportunity to do this – and we were urging them to do it when Parliament was fully functional – they refused to do it. President Granger said, “That’s not my priority.” Harmon said, “The law is the law.” Basil Williams said ‘Referendum’. He said that we have to have a referendum before. And suddenly, after the No Confidence Motion and they started going on the ground, they suddenly want to do it in the period when they know we can’t do it, because we can’t pass the Bill.”

The Opposition Leader added, “If Basil Williams doesn’t understand what Caretaker government means, it means no legislation can be originated now… So there will be no further legislative process.”

The Opposition Leader called for Parliament to be dissolved.

He said, “It follows… Because if elections have to be held within three months, the next step that follows is the dissolution of Parliament…The position is that the President must now comply with the ruling of the CCJ, and must dissolve Parliament.”