Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyanese Girls suffer mixed fortunes, Boys down T&T

Latest update July 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyanese Girls began day two action in the Team Events at the Junior Caribbean Squash Championships in Port-of-Spain Trinidad yesterday with 4-1 defeat to Jamaica as they hope to keep their dream alive of winning the title for the first time since 2016.
With four gold, 4 silver and a bronze in the Individuals, the Guyanese began the Team event with both male and female sides beating St Vincent & the Grenadines by 5-0 margins before the Boys defeated Bermuda 4-1 on Wednesday in day one action.
Yesterday morning, Guyana’s only win against the girls from Reggie Country was when Caribbean U-17 Champion Kirsten Gomes beat Savannah Thomson in straight sets 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 after Safirah Sumner, Madison Fernandes, Makeda Harding and Beau Fernandes had lost their games.
Harding put up a spirited fight in an entertaining contest against Mia Mahfood after losing the first set 6-11, the Guyanese lass played some enterprising squash and matched the Jamaican shot for shot to take the score to 12 all before winning the set 14-12 in a long and exhausting game.
Mahfood won the next game, another close encounter; 12-10 before Harding ensured the match went into a fifth game by winning the fourth 11-4 before losing the final game and the match 4-11.
Safirah Sumner lost to Mia Alexa Todd 2-11, 0-11, 1-11, Madison Fernandes lost to Mia Lake 11-7, 2-11, 11-8, 6-11, 6-11, Makeda Harding went down to Mia Mahfood 6-11, 14-12, 10-12, 11-9, 4-11, Beau Fernandes lost to Maher Trehan 11-5, 8-11, 4-11, 8-11 and Kirsten Gomes beat Savannah Thomson 11-7, 11-3, 11-5.
In the early afternoon match, Guyana Boys thumped Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 with number one seed and Caribbean U-17 Champion Shomari Wiltshire making light work of Joshua Poon 11-3, 11-4, 11-3.
Gianni Carpenter beat Michael Chin Lee 11-2, 11-5, 11-1, Daniel Islam beat Kobie Khan 11-9, 11-7, 11-3. Mohyran Baksh lost to Seth Thong 5-11, 12-10, 7-11, 7-11 and Nicholas Verwey beat Scott-Michael Shaw 11-1, 11-0, 11-2.
The Guyana Girls, playing in the evening match yesterday, Beau Fernandes and Madison Fernandes were awarded two Walk-overs to go 2-up in the five game match, before Safirah Sumner beat Skye Buckley 6-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 11-3.
Makeda Harding lost to Jade Pitcairn 6-11, 5-11, 7-11 before Kirsten Gomes beat Alyssa Gordon11-0, 11-1, 11-2. In other results yesterday, defending team Champions Barbados, won their Girls match against T&T 4-1, Bermuda Boys beat St Vincent 4-1, Jamaica Boys beat BVI 4-1, Barbados boys beat Cayman Islands 4-1 and Bermuda Girls beat BVI 3-1.
