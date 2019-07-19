Latest update July 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyanese Girls suffer mixed fortunes, Boys down T&T

Jul 19, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyanese Girls began day two action in the Team Events at the Junior Caribbean Squash Championships in Port-of-Spain Trinidad yesterday with 4-1 defeat to Jamaica as they hope to keep their dream alive of winning the title for the first time since 2016.

The Guyana Boys Team have won all three of their matches so far at the Junior CASA in T&T.

With four gold, 4 silver and a bronze in the Individuals, the Guyanese began the Team event with both male and female sides beating St Vincent & the Grenadines by 5-0 margins before the Boys defeated Bermuda 4-1 on Wednesday in day one action.
Yesterday morning, Guyana’s only win against the girls from Reggie Country was when Caribbean U-17 Champion Kirsten Gomes beat Savannah Thomson in straight sets 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 after Safirah Sumner, Madison Fernandes, Makeda Harding and Beau Fernandes had lost their games.
Harding put up a spirited fight in an entertaining contest against Mia Mahfood after losing the first set 6-11, the Guyanese lass played some enterprising squash and matched the Jamaican shot for shot to take the score to 12 all before winning the set 14-12 in a long and exhausting game.
Mahfood won the next game, another close encounter; 12-10 before Harding ensured the match went into a fifth game by winning the fourth 11-4 before losing the final game and the match 4-11.
Safirah Sumner lost to Mia Alexa Todd 2-11, 0-11, 1-11, Madison Fernandes lost to Mia Lake 11-7, 2-11, 11-8, 6-11, 6-11, Makeda Harding went down to Mia Mahfood 6-11, 14-12, 10-12, 11-9, 4-11, Beau Fernandes lost to Maher Trehan 11-5, 8-11, 4-11, 8-11 and Kirsten Gomes beat Savannah Thomson 11-7, 11-3, 11-5.
In the early afternoon match, Guyana Boys thumped Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 with number one seed and Caribbean U-17 Champion Shomari Wiltshire making light work of Joshua Poon 11-3, 11-4, 11-3.
Gianni Carpenter beat Michael Chin Lee 11-2, 11-5, 11-1, Daniel Islam beat Kobie Khan 11-9, 11-7, 11-3. Mohyran Baksh lost to Seth Thong 5-11, 12-10, 7-11, 7-11 and Nicholas Verwey beat Scott-Michael Shaw 11-1, 11-0, 11-2.
The Guyana Girls, playing in the evening match yesterday, Beau Fernandes and Madison Fernandes were awarded two Walk-overs to go 2-up in the five game match, before Safirah Sumner beat Skye Buckley 6-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 11-3.
Makeda Harding lost to Jade Pitcairn 6-11, 5-11, 7-11 before Kirsten Gomes beat Alyssa Gordon11-0, 11-1, 11-2. In other results yesterday, defending team Champions Barbados, won their Girls match against T&T 4-1, Bermuda Boys beat St Vincent 4-1, Jamaica Boys beat BVI 4-1, Barbados boys beat Cayman Islands 4-1 and Bermuda Girls beat BVI 3-1.

More in this category

Sports

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyanese Girls suffer mixed fortunes, Boys down T&T

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyanese Girls suffer mixed...

Jul 19, 2019

The Guyanese Girls began day two action in the Team Events at the Junior Caribbean Squash Championships in Port-of-Spain Trinidad yesterday with 4-1 defeat to Jamaica as they hope to keep their dream...
Read More
Situation of Referees and Refereeing in Guyana

Situation of Referees and Refereeing in Guyana

Jul 19, 2019

Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Stag Beer, Trophy Stall, Nand Persaud Subsidiaries to bank roll event

Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Stag Beer, Trophy...

Jul 19, 2019

LGC to host first Major two-day event for this year, this weekend

LGC to host first Major two-day event for this...

Jul 19, 2019

Jai Signs and Auto Designs joins list of sponsors for Jefford Track and Field Classic X

Jai Signs and Auto Designs joins list of sponsors...

Jul 19, 2019

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship commences tonight

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown...

Jul 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The flaunting of egos

    The present political crisis requires compromise. However, both of the main political parties are unwilling to effect the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019