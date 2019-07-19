Guyana, China collaborate on traditional medicine

Guyana is exploring multiple areas of collaboration with China, particularly in traditional medicine.

A Chinese delegation from the Jiangsu Province paid a courtesy call on Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence to discuss the strengthening of the partnership between the two countries.

“Both countries, our peoples have emerged from the use of traditional medicine as the only medicine at one point in time that they had available to them, to now where we see Jiangsu Province has been able to master the game in traditional medicine and to offer it as an alternative to its people,” the Public Health Minister said, as she welcomed the opportunities for Guyana to learn from Chinese doctors that are skilled in the field.

While noting that there are hurdles to overcome concerning the drafting of legislation and enacting policies to both facilitate and regulate traditional medicine use in Guyana, Minister Lawrence said it is a course of direction the Government will take. The Public Health Minister also expressed that a partnership on traditional medicine will allow Guyanese a choice as they seek healthcare services.

As Minister Lawrence welcomed the drafting of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Jiangsu Province and Guyana in the healthcare sector, the emphasis was placed on the remarkable accomplishment of successive Chinese Medical Brigades in Guyana.

“We have had some sterling moments with the [Chinese] doctors who come to Guyana and who have offered services to thousands of Guyanese, and our people are healthier because of the investment of your doctors in Guyana,” Minister Lawrence proudly stated.

The Chinese team included doctors and government officials. Speaking on behalf of the Chinese government was Inspector of Foreign Affairs of Jiangsu Province, Xiqiang Huang. The Foreign Affairs official suggested members of the 15th Chinese Medical Brigade have volunteer consultations with patients in Guyana to strengthen the level of service of the doctors to Guyana. To this end, Inspector Huang extended an invitation to Minister Lawrence to visit Jiangsu Province to gather a first-hand account of the public health sector in that region.

Last Wednesday, Guyana bade farewell to the 14th Chinese Medical Brigade. At that ceremony, Prime Minister Nagamootoo highlighted the outstanding team’s outstanding contributions.