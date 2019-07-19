First oil production storage and offloading vessel on its way

In a few weeks’ time, a significant milestone will be reached in Guyana with the arrival of ‘Liza Destiny’, one of the floating vessels that ExxonMobil and its partners will use to produce oil in its offshore concessions about 100 miles from Guyana.

The Liza Destiny departed Singapore yesterday for Guyanese waters.

Liza Destiny is a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), which is an offshore production facility that houses both processing equipment and storage for produced hydrocarbons.

The basic design of most FPSOs encompasses a ship-shaped vessel, with processing equipment, or topsides, aboard the vessel’s deck and hydrocarbon storage below in the double hull. After processing, an FPSO stores oil or gas before offloading periodically to shuttle tankers or transmit processed petroleum via pipelines.

Christened on June 22, 2019 by First Lady Sandra Granger, the FPSO vessel is expected to arrive in Guyana in September as the country readies for first oil in 2020.

According to Exxon’s local subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, the Liza Destiny has a production capacity up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day and an overall storage volume of 1.6 million barrels.

During normal operations, there will be at least 80 persons living and working onboard the vessel. Currently, 24 operations and maintenance technicians who are being trained in Canada will return in 2020 to support work on the Liza Destiny.

This FPSO is a significant component of the Liza Phase 1 development, which involves four undersea drill centres with 17 production wells.

“We have more than 1000 Guyanese working for the project here, and the team is continuing to do an incredible job. Their work includes everything from completions of the initial wells for production to laying pipelines and infrastructure on the sea floor to eventually connect up to the Liza Destiny for production. We’re proud of the work being done each and every day, and want to thank everyone involved for their focus on safety and keeping the protection of the environment top of mind in all that they do,” Country Manager Rod Henson said in the statement.

Already, ExxonMobil has contracted SBM Offshore, the contractor, to deliver a second FPSO for the second phase of the Liza development offshore Guyana.

Under the contract, SBM Offshore will construct, install and lease and operate for up to two years, the Liza Unity FPSO.

That FPSO, which will be designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, will have associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.

Exxon is the operator and holds a 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess holds a 30 percent interest, and CNOOC owns a 25 percent interest. In total for the first and second phases, ExxonMobil says it is spending up to US$4B for development in the field.

Guyana is set to receive a two percent royalty on every barrel and a 50/50 share in the profits.

However, the agreement has raised alarm among stakeholders who are adamant that Guyana has been given the short end of the stick.