Doctor testifies in attempted murder PI of supermarket owner

As the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) continues in relation to the manager of Fresco Supermarket, Xino Xi Qu, who was charged for attempting to murder Gregory Sanmoogan, one witness testified yesterday.
The doctor who conducted the Computed Tomography (CT) scan on the victim took the stand to testify.
The PI is being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and led by police prosecutor Neville Jeffers. The accused is being represented by Attorney-at–law George Thomas.
On the previous occasion that the matter was called, Attorney Thomas had requested the doctor who carried out the scan on the victim to be present for the next hearing.
Five witnesses have already testified in the indictable matter, in which it is alleged that on April 22, 2019 at Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Xino Xi Qu, with intent to commit murder, wounded Gregory Sanmoogan.
Qu is out on $400,000 bail while his trial is being conducted. The condition of the bail is that he is to report to the Golden Grove Police Station every Friday pending the outcome of the matter.
