Latest update July 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Doctor testifies in attempted murder PI of supermarket owner

Jul 19, 2019 News 0

As the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) continues in relation to the manager of Fresco Supermarket, Xino Xi Qu, who was charged for attempting to murder Gregory Sanmoogan, one witness testified yesterday.

Xino Xi Qu

The doctor who conducted the Computed Tomography (CT) scan on the victim took the stand to testify.
The PI is being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and led by police prosecutor Neville Jeffers. The accused is being represented by Attorney-at–law George Thomas.
On the previous occasion that the matter was called, Attorney Thomas had requested the doctor who carried out the scan on the victim to be present for the next hearing.
Five witnesses have already testified in the indictable matter, in which it is alleged that on April 22, 2019 at Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Xino Xi Qu, with intent to commit murder, wounded Gregory Sanmoogan.
Qu is out on $400,000 bail while his trial is being conducted. The condition of the bail is that he is to report to the Golden Grove Police Station every Friday pending the outcome of the matter.

 

More in this category

Sports

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyanese Girls suffer mixed fortunes, Boys down T&T

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyanese Girls suffer mixed...

Jul 19, 2019

The Guyanese Girls began day two action in the Team Events at the Junior Caribbean Squash Championships in Port-of-Spain Trinidad yesterday with 4-1 defeat to Jamaica as they hope to keep their dream...
Read More
Situation of Referees and Refereeing in Guyana

Situation of Referees and Refereeing in Guyana

Jul 19, 2019

Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Stag Beer, Trophy Stall, Nand Persaud Subsidiaries to bank roll event

Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Stag Beer, Trophy...

Jul 19, 2019

LGC to host first Major two-day event for this year, this weekend

LGC to host first Major two-day event for this...

Jul 19, 2019

Jai Signs and Auto Designs joins list of sponsors for Jefford Track and Field Classic X

Jai Signs and Auto Designs joins list of sponsors...

Jul 19, 2019

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship commences tonight

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown...

Jul 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The flaunting of egos

    The present political crisis requires compromise. However, both of the main political parties are unwilling to effect the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019