Dem oil company got de leaders in dem pocket

Guyana is like a new baby exposed to all sorts of evil and advantage. Of course, de parent does try to protect de child but dem have some parents who does get swayed and dem does ignore de child. Dat is de case of de oil companies and poor Guyana.

Dem oil companies come when not even Guyana know it had oil, because it was searching fuh years and couldn’t find a drop. When de oil companies come, dem sit down wid de national leaders just like wha happen in de days when dem Europeans use to go to Africa fuh slaves, or when Christopher Columbus came to dis part of de world.

Columbus walk wid some shine button and some cloth. He give de people who was here dem things and he tek de gold. He even tek dem tobacco wha deh killing people today. If de people had to sell dem own gold, dis part of de world woulda be richer than America.

Is de same thing when de slave traders go to Africa. Dem carry some sweet smelling water, some sugar and things like dat. When dem lef, dem had hundreds of thousands of people fuh do dem wuk. All dem do was collect de sweet from dem people labour.

Now dem boys hear how de oil company seh dem cut a deal wid Jagdeo and Soulja Bai to stick wid de nonsense dat going on. Even de foreign reporters see de kind of fortune wha dem mekking while dem giving de country nutten.

Under normal condition, dem boys know dat when de leaders do things in secret is because dem get something to keep dem mouth shut. When a baby crying, de easiest thing to do is to put something sweet in its mouth.

Exxon and Hess put nuff thing in somebody mouth because Guyana crying and dem people who get thing not even sniffing.

Now de Exxon man telling people how shifting account from one company to anodda is a good thing for Guyana. Is like somebody saying dat dishonesty is de best thing fuh a country.

Talk half and help cover up Guyana.