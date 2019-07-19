Cummings Lodge man gets 30 years for killing wife

A 46-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his reputed wife.

Sean Singh, who resided at Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, prior to the incident, had admitted to fatally stabbing 39-year-old Indranie Sugrim, his common-law wife.

The man was initially charged with murder, but threw himself at the mercy of the court, pleading guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, last month, when the matter came up for hearing at the Georgetown High Court.

The man, who was represented by Attorney-at-law Maxwell McKay, pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on November 25, 2012, he unlawfully killed Sugrim, also known as ‘Indra’. The lawyer had requested that a probation report on him be compiled and presented before the court proceeded to impose sentencing.

According to information, Singh and the woman were involved in an abusive relationship. On the day in question, they were involved in an argument during which Singh armed himself with a knife, which he used to stab Sugrim about her body.

The killing took place at the couple’s 503 Block ‘Y’ Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown residence.

After committing the act, Singh escaped, but was later arrested by police. Prosecutors Teriq Mohamed and Sarah Martin presented the State’s case.

Singh was sentenced to prison yesterday by Justice James Bovell-Drakes after a probation report was laid in Court on his behalf. The report provided the Court with information into the life and upbringing of Singh as well as the

relationship he shared with Sugrim.

According to the report, the man and his wife had constant fights because he expressed a strong dislike for her lifestyle. The couple had been engaged in a visiting relationship when the incident occurred.

The report outlined that Singh has since accepted responsibility for his action.

When he was given a chance to speak, the man turned to the people seated in the public gallery and again apologised for his actions.

In an almost inaudible tone, he said that he hoped the children of the deceased woman could forgive him for what he did. In handing down the sentence, Justice Bovell- Drakes told Singh he committed a very gruesome act.

In reference to the facts of the case, the judge noted that Singh had stabbed his partner repeatedly – at least 10 times.

According to the Judge, the information, which was presented against Singh gave him reason to question his sanity. However, Justice Bovell-Drakes said that a mental evaluation cleared Singh. The judge noted that both the evaluation and probation reports revealed that Singh had no reason to commit such a disturbing act.

He lamented at the cringe worthy manner, which Singh discarded of his lover.

“What you have done is disturbing…You have left the woman’s children without a mother.”

Before imposing the sentence, Justice Bovell-Drakes also told the man that his actions caused the persons connected to the deceased much pain and suffering, and that he will have to pay for causing such distress.

The Judge’s utterance caused tears to stream down the faces of some persons–presumably relatives of the dead woman – seated in the gallery.

Alluding to the quantum of incised wounds, which the woman sustained prior to her death, Justice Bovell-Drakes said that the thirty years sentence is in keeping with the injuries.

“I do hope that you change your behaviour and learn to occupy your time meaningfully, so that when you return to public life, your will take a different path — one which is for the better,” the judge added.