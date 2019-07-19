CORRECTION/APOLOGY

Latest update July 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News wishes to unreservedly apologise for the headline and content of an article published in its July 16, 2019 edition, which misrepresents the ruling of High Court Justice Franklyn Holder on the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) presidential candidate Irfaan Ali’s challenge to the legality of 19 fraud charges against him.
The headline of that article, which reads “Judge upholds legality of fraud charges against Irfaan Ali” is incorrect.
The content of the article states, “Apart from ruling that the High Court has jurisdiction to hear People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Presidential candidate Irfaan Ali’s challenge to the legality of 19 fraud charges against him, Justice Franklin Holder on Monday ruled that the charges are correct in law.”
This is also incorrect.
Justice Holder’s ruling did not pronounce on the validity or legality or legality of the criminal charges. It only refused to grant the reliefs sought by the applicant, Irfaan Ali, on the condition that the Court does not intend to interfere with a Prosecutorial decision to institute criminal charges. Further, the High Court will only intervene in extreme and very exceptional circumstances. Justice Holder did not find those to apply to Ali’s challenge.
The Justice determined that the forum for which objections and challenges to the criminal charges would be more appropriate is the tribunal before which Ali has been charged. Justice Holder also determined that, if an applicant is not satisfied with the Magistrate’s decision, there is an appellate procedure which a party may utilise, through the hierarchy of the Courts.
