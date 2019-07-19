Cops seek Meadow bank man for 2015 gunning down of sex worker – friend serving 20-year sentence for same crime

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for 38-year-old Kanand Ojha in connection with the gunning down of sex worker Nephi Luther Noel called “Nephi,” almost four years ago.

The incident took place at Quamina and Carmichael Streets, Georgetown.

Ron ‘Andel’ Forde, an associate of Ojha’s, is already serving a 20-year sentence for the same crime.

It is alleged that on July 27, 2015, Ojha left the Guyana National Stadium. He then drove to an area near the St. George’s Cathedral, where he paid a sex worker, reported to be Nephi Noel, $5000 to perform a sex act.

After the act was completed, Ojha reportedly left in his car, but subsequently realised that his phone and cash were missing.It is alleged that Ojha collected an associate, Ron Forde, returned to the location, and confronted Noel.

An argument ensued and Forde shot Noel in the chest. The two men then fled.

The police later transported the injured sex worker to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A few days later, police issued a wanted bulletin for Forde and Ojha in connection with the killing. Forde was arrested, but Ojha was never captured.

Forde, a fisherman, of Lot 31 Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara, was initially charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June 2017. Justice Navindra Singh sentenced him to 20 years.

Persons with information that may lead to the arrest of Kanand Ojha, of 2 First Street, Meadow Bank, E.B.D, are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.