Latest update July 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Construction worker hospitalised after metal rod hits power lines

Jul 19, 2019 News 0

A 30-year-old father of three is currently hospitalised in an unconscious state at the Emergency Unit of the New Amsterdam Hospital after he came into contact with power lines on his job at Arch Road, Rose Hall Town.

Hospitalised: Fazeer Hassan

Critical is Fazeer Hassan of Lot 5 D Persaud Street, Rose Hall Town.
According to eyewitnesses and co-workers at the scene, Hassan was holding a steel rod when it touched electrical wires located in close proximity to the construction site where he was working.
Relatives told Kaieteur News that Hassan is a carpenter who was working on a building owned by a Rose Hall Town businessman.
While he was attempting to move a steel rod from one location to another, it reportedly touched the electrical wires above. He immediately felt the impact of the shock and collapsed to the ground.
“His hands inside got some burns and the boots he had on burn out and burst up and one side of his foot burn as well. They took him to the Port Mourant Hospital but because of how bad he was, they transfer he to the New Amsterdam Hospital. He was unconscious,” a nephew said. The incident took place sometime around 14:45 hrs, he stated.

 

More in this category

Sports

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyanese Girls suffer mixed fortunes, Boys down T&T

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyanese Girls suffer mixed...

Jul 19, 2019

The Guyanese Girls began day two action in the Team Events at the Junior Caribbean Squash Championships in Port-of-Spain Trinidad yesterday with 4-1 defeat to Jamaica as they hope to keep their dream...
Read More
Situation of Referees and Refereeing in Guyana

Situation of Referees and Refereeing in Guyana

Jul 19, 2019

Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Stag Beer, Trophy Stall, Nand Persaud Subsidiaries to bank roll event

Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Stag Beer, Trophy...

Jul 19, 2019

LGC to host first Major two-day event for this year, this weekend

LGC to host first Major two-day event for this...

Jul 19, 2019

Jai Signs and Auto Designs joins list of sponsors for Jefford Track and Field Classic X

Jai Signs and Auto Designs joins list of sponsors...

Jul 19, 2019

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship commences tonight

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown...

Jul 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The flaunting of egos

    The present political crisis requires compromise. However, both of the main political parties are unwilling to effect the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019