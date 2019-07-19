Construction worker hospitalised after metal rod hits power lines

Latest update July 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 30-year-old father of three is currently hospitalised in an unconscious state at the Emergency Unit of the New Amsterdam Hospital after he came into contact with power lines on his job at Arch Road, Rose Hall Town.
Critical is Fazeer Hassan of Lot 5 D Persaud Street, Rose Hall Town.
According to eyewitnesses and co-workers at the scene, Hassan was holding a steel rod when it touched electrical wires located in close proximity to the construction site where he was working.
Relatives told Kaieteur News that Hassan is a carpenter who was working on a building owned by a Rose Hall Town businessman.
While he was attempting to move a steel rod from one location to another, it reportedly touched the electrical wires above. He immediately felt the impact of the shock and collapsed to the ground.
“His hands inside got some burns and the boots he had on burn out and burst up and one side of his foot burn as well. They took him to the Port Mourant Hospital but because of how bad he was, they transfer he to the New Amsterdam Hospital. He was unconscious,” a nephew said. The incident took place sometime around 14:45 hrs, he stated.
