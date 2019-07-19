Latest update July 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Bus conductor on rape charge for High Court trial

Twenty- four-year-old Dorian Fredericks was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court on a rape charge.
It is alleged that Fredericks, a bus conductor, and of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, raped an 18-year-old girl in 2016. The accused was on trial before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where the matter was held in camera.
The magistrate found that there is sufficient evidence made out against the accused and he will be tried before a Judge and Jury in the High Court.
Fredericks was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge which read that between October1 and October 31, 2016, at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent.
According to reports, the accused and the victim are known to each other, and during the period in question, Fredericks allegedly forced himself on the victim multiple times without her consent. The matter was reported, and Fredericks was later arrested and charged.

 

New 2019