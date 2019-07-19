Bus conductor on rape charge for High Court trial

Latest update July 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
Twenty- four-year-old Dorian Fredericks was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court on a rape charge.
It is alleged that Fredericks, a bus conductor, and of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, raped an 18-year-old girl in 2016. The accused was on trial before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where the matter was held in camera.
The magistrate found that there is sufficient evidence made out against the accused and he will be tried before a Judge and Jury in the High Court.
Fredericks was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge which read that between October1 and October 31, 2016, at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent.
According to reports, the accused and the victim are known to each other, and during the period in question, Fredericks allegedly forced himself on the victim multiple times without her consent. The matter was reported, and Fredericks was later arrested and charged.
Jul 19, 2019The Guyanese Girls began day two action in the Team Events at the Junior Caribbean Squash Championships in Port-of-Spain Trinidad yesterday with 4-1 defeat to Jamaica as they hope to keep their dream...
Jul 19, 2019
Jul 19, 2019
Jul 19, 2019
Jul 19, 2019
Jul 19, 2019
Donald Trump has a mindset that embraces him with frightening ideological zeal. Trump can commit any criminal offence or... more
The present political crisis requires compromise. However, both of the main political parties are unwilling to effect the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The mess resulting from reports that the British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]