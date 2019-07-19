500 households benefit from lighting demonstration programme

Across the ten administrative regions of Guyana, distribution of energy efficient lights has benefitted 500 vulnerable households. This was conducted under the second phase of the Latin American and Caribbean Energy Efficiency Program (PALCEE), supported by the Austrian Development Cooperation and the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), and the Guyana Energy Agency.

Head of the Energy Statistics Division of the GEA, Shevon Wood, explained that, “…the project is in accordance with the objectives of the Green State Development Strategy and the National Energy Policy which generally aims to, among other things, increase end-use energy conservation and efficiency in the residential sector, curtail greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector and minimise the foreign exchange cost of energy to the national economy.”

The activity, which commenced in May 2019 and will conclude in December of this year, entails the distribution of a total of 2,000 energy efficient LED lights in the residential sector; specifically targeting the distribution and installation in low income areas and to beneficiaries from vulnerable social groups, to demonstrate its derived socio-economic and environmental benefits.

The general objective of this project is to enhance local capacity to improve energy efficiency in Guyana, by strengthening the institutions responsible for guiding and directing the energy efficiency programmes nationwide, including laws and regulations.

Wood further explained that the criteria that were established to identify the beneficiaries were pensioners and disabled persons who were in dire need of public assistance from the Government. In addition, she mentioned that the Ministry of Social Protection was consulted and a population list was provided, from which a sample was drawn from each of the 10 administrative regions.

From the data obtained, and based on the number of lights provided under the PALCEE project, a quota of four lights per household was set for distribution, which amounted to a total of 500 beneficiaries.

To ensure 100% installation of the lights and that they are used for their intended purpose, the GEA has undertaken to install the lights through house- to-house visits.

The implementation of the energy efficient light distribution demonstration project is the third and final activity of the programme.

Regions Quantity Percentage (%)

1 57 11

2 13 3

3 98 20

4 190 38

5 27 5

6 32 6

7 30 6

8 22 4

9 5 1

10 26 5

Total 500 100

