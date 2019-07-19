12-year-old in Fyrish accident died from multiple injuries

Following the death of 12-year-old Omally Jonas of Courtland Village, Corentyne, who tragically lost his life along the Fyrish Public Road on July 5, a post mortem examination was conducted on his body.

The autopsy conducted by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh revealed that the lad died from multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle accident. His body was handed over to relatives for burial.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the police are currently awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the way forward in the matter. The driver of motorcar HC 9414, which struck Jonas off his bicycle, is currently out on bail awaiting his fate.

Jonas, who wrote this year’s National Grade Six Assessment and secured a spot at a school on the Lower Corentyne, had reportedly left his home to purchase chicken for his mother at a nearby poultry shop, and it was while returning home that he was struck down by the hire car.

Jonas was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital then moved to the New Amsterdam Hospital and subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Hospital where he remained in the ICU. He succumbed to his injuries last Sunday.