Youth charged for robbing race car driver, others

Latest update July 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
A youth who was charged for robbing race car driver Kristian Jeffery and others, appeared before a city magistrate, yesterday, to answer to the armed robbery charges.
Shamar Charles, 22, a miner, stood in the prisoners’ dock before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The first charge stated that on July 10, 2019, at Lombard Street, Georgetown, while armed with a gun he robbed Tessa Profon of one A9 Cellular phone valued at $135,000, a gold band valued at $100,000 and a gold chain valued at $300,000.
The second charge read that on May 26, 2019, at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, while armed with a gun he robbed Jermain Inniss of one gold chain valued at $440,000.
And the final charge on the same date and location, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun he robbed Kristian Jeffery of one gold chain valued at $400,000, a wallet and $15,000 cash.
The defendant denied all the charges that were read to him.
Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the grounds of the prevalence, serious nature and the punishment the offence attracts.
Prosecutor Blackman then stated that on July 10, 2019, about 12:30hrs the victim was at work standing outside when the defendant arrived on a motorcycle and armed with a gun he relived her of the articles mentioned in the charge.
The matter was then reported and the defendant was later arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was positively identified by the victim.
Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded the defendant to prison until July 31, 2019.
Jul 18, 2019By Franklin Wilson St. Lucia, led astutely by their Captain Krysan St. Louis, who blasted all three goals against Antigua and Barbuda last night, became the first team from Group A to advance to the...
Jul 18, 2019
Jul 18, 2019
Jul 18, 2019
Jul 18, 2019
Jul 18, 2019
When you subtract the large number of people under16 years of age, then Guyana’s population is indeed very small. But... more
The President of Guyana has to act in relation to conflicts of interest- real of potential- which exist or may exist within... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The mess resulting from reports that the British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]