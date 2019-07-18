Youth charged for robbing race car driver, others

A youth who was charged for robbing race car driver Kristian Jeffery and others, appeared before a city magistrate, yesterday, to answer to the armed robbery charges.

Shamar Charles, 22, a miner, stood in the prisoners’ dock before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge stated that on July 10, 2019, at Lombard Street, Georgetown, while armed with a gun he robbed Tessa Profon of one A9 Cellular phone valued at $135,000, a gold band valued at $100,000 and a gold chain valued at $300,000.

The second charge read that on May 26, 2019, at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, while armed with a gun he robbed Jermain Inniss of one gold chain valued at $440,000.

And the final charge on the same date and location, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun he robbed Kristian Jeffery of one gold chain valued at $400,000, a wallet and $15,000 cash.

The defendant denied all the charges that were read to him.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the grounds of the prevalence, serious nature and the punishment the offence attracts.

Prosecutor Blackman then stated that on July 10, 2019, about 12:30hrs the victim was at work standing outside when the defendant arrived on a motorcycle and armed with a gun he relived her of the articles mentioned in the charge.

The matter was then reported and the defendant was later arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was positively identified by the victim.

Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded the defendant to prison until July 31, 2019.