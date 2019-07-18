Woman’s home collapses one month after she lost husband

There is a popular saying, “when it rains it pours”. For Minerva ‘Mini’ Sancho of Rose Hall Town, that phrase is something she knows and is experiencing all too well.

Sancho, 56, lost her husband, a Security Guard, nearly a month ago after he was found dead with a gaping wound to the back of his head by his colleague at his worksite in Georgetown.

Her husband was living and working in the city for years while she remained in Berbice to take care of her disabled brother at a home she rented for 12 years.

Her world came crumbling when she got the message that her husband was allegedly murdered and just a few weeks after the home she lived in came crashing down with her disabled brother trapped inside.

For Sancho, life could not get any more difficult since she is now without a husband and a home.

Speaking to her at the site of her crumbled house, she told Kaieteur News that she was in Georgetown tying up some final errands in relation to her husband’s death when she received a call Friday last informing her that the house she shared with her sickly (Down’s Syndrome) brother came crashing down during the continuous heavy rains Thursday night (11th July).

Her sick brother was in the house when the incident took place but neighbours rushed to his assistance and he was removed from the building unhurt but traumatised.

“I got a call from my nephew saying that the house fell and I came up Saturday because I was so in shock I just could not make it the said Friday. But when I came and saw my home, I was so shocked, like I collapsed in town because I know my brother was in there and I seh to myself ‘God, like is another death again’. Everything just crumbled in it.

My husband had bought a new fridge for me and it is not working, my appliances all damaged”, she relayed through tears.

According to her, when her mother passed away many years ago she took on the responsibility to take care of her brother. Her now-dead husband had agreed that she would remain in Berbice while he worked and took care of her, their children and her brother.

Sancho explained that while she was in the city tying up loose ends, her 30-year-old son, took care of her brother. But on the day of the incident she stated that her son told her that he had just left the home to purchase something at a nearby shop and when he returned the house was no more.

The tearful woman said that what has taken place has affected her a lot. She is forced to stay with her daughter at No.1 Village. “This is really hard on me because I just buried my husband only three weeks back and now this.

“Although I am staying with my daughter with my sickly brother I do not want to burden her because she has a family of her own to take care of.

“My other son and my small daughter is working in Georgetown. This is really taking a toll on me but I am trying to be strong”.

Sancho stated that she has a house lot in Rose Hall Town but due to the lack of finances she could not start building her home.

Persons who are desirous of assisting Minerva Sancho in rebuilding, can contact her on numbers 322-1576 and 675-7831. She is willing to accept any assistance given.