“Wild Buck” Remanded for Possession of Unlicensed Gun

Latest update July 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
A man who was charged for discharging a loaded firearm while partying at a creek on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway a few days ago, was remanded to prison yesterday after making his first court appearance.
Thirty-two-year-old Devon Atkinson, known as ‘Wild Buck’, a mechanic from Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Providence Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him.
Atkinson denied the charge which stated that on July 14, 2019, at the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, he had in his possession a Bushmaster Carbon 15 AR-15 Pistol when he was not a licensed firearm holder.
Atkinson was represented by attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon who made a bail application for his client to be released on a reasonable sum of bail.
According to reports, on the day in question Atkinson was at a creek partying outside the Splashmin’s Resort when he whipped out the gun and fired several shots. The crowd then started to scatter after hearing the gun shots and the police were then summoned.
He was then arrested and charged for the offence. He has been in custody since the incident.
Principal Magistrate Latchman remanded the defendant to prison until August 6, 2019.
Jul 18, 2019By Franklin Wilson St. Lucia, led astutely by their Captain Krysan St. Louis, who blasted all three goals against Antigua and Barbuda last night, became the first team from Group A to advance to the...
Jul 18, 2019
Jul 18, 2019
Jul 18, 2019
Jul 18, 2019
Jul 18, 2019
When you subtract the large number of people under16 years of age, then Guyana’s population is indeed very small. But... more
The President of Guyana has to act in relation to conflicts of interest- real of potential- which exist or may exist within... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The mess resulting from reports that the British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]