“Wild Buck” Remanded for Possession of Unlicensed Gun

Jul 18, 2019 News 0

A man who was charged for discharging a loaded firearm while partying at a creek on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway a few days ago, was remanded to prison yesterday after making his first court appearance.

Remanded: Devon Atkinson

Thirty-two-year-old Devon Atkinson, known as ‘Wild Buck’, a mechanic from Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Providence Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him.
Atkinson denied the charge which stated that on July 14, 2019, at the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, he had in his possession a Bushmaster Carbon 15 AR-15 Pistol when he was not a licensed firearm holder.
Atkinson was represented by attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon who made a bail application for his client to be released on a reasonable sum of bail.
According to reports, on the day in question Atkinson was at a creek partying outside the Splashmin’s Resort when he whipped out the gun and fired several shots. The crowd then started to scatter after hearing the gun shots and the police were then summoned.
He was then arrested and charged for the offence. He has been in custody since the incident.
Principal Magistrate Latchman remanded the defendant to prison until August 6, 2019.

