Passengers remanded for attempting to kill taxi driver

A construction worker and poultry rearer, yesterday appeared before a city magistrate to answer to an attempted murder charge.

The court heard that the men hired a car to take them around Georgetown but during the trip they allegedly stabbed the taxi driver and relived him of his cash and jewellery.

The accused Ernest James, 25, of Lot 179 Old Road Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and Linden Flavius, 31, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The men were not required to plead to the indictable charge which read that on July 11, 2019, at John Fernandes Squatting Area, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded Derrick Nelson.

James was represented by attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson, who made a bail application for his client. He asked that he be released on a reasonable sum of bail citing that his client is the sole breadwinner for his family.

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers objected to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds of the serious nature of the offence, the incident was caught on a CCTV recording and both accused was positively identified. The fact that the victim is still hospitalized in a severe condition should also be a factor for consideration.

On the day in question Nelson, who is a taxi driver, was hired by the accused to take them to West Ruimveldt Back Road. When the victim picked up the men and was on his way to the instructed destination.

Flavius pulled out a gun from his pants and held the taxi driver at gunpoint while James dealt the victim several stabs about his body with and ice-pick. The men then relieved the victim of his cash and jewellery before escaping through some nearby bushes.

The vehicle then crashed into a pile of wood and the victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains a patient. The matter was then reported and an investigation was launched leading to the arrest of the two accused.

The men were then remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate McLennan until August 6, 2019, where they are expected to make another court appearance.