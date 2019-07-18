Latest update July 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nuff people sorry Dr. Steve ain’t deh

Jul 18, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Is more than a week that Soulja Bai and Jagdeo trying to find a chairman fuh de elections commission. Is not that dem didn’t have one. In fact dem had two and Jagdeo try till he get rid of all two. Now he searching fuh a third.
Dem had Dr. Steve. He was de longest serving. He get picket buy de Government and de opposition. That is why dem boys does seh you can’t please everybody. When Jagdeo and Donald been in power Soulja Bai people picket Dr Steve.
When Soulja Bai get in power Jagdeo and Donald picket him. This is de case of a man who good one time and when you move out he suddenly bad.
Soulja Bai put in Patto. From de time that happen was trouble. In de end de matter go to court and de court seh Patto can’t be chairman. He resign.
But Jagdeo and he team want elections in a hurry. Now dem saying that if Dr Steve been in de chair he woulda call elections by now. All this talk bout house to house registration he woulda solve. After all he is de man who refuse to move dead people from de list unless de Registrar send a death certificate.
Patto, before he resign, agree to house to house registration. De notice in de Gazette ketch Jagdeo like when Camoodie ketch duck. De exercise gun start Saturday and dem boys sure that dem wouldn’t have a chairman by Saturday.
Of course if dem do get a chairman then de commission can call for a vote to halt de registration. That vote gun be just like de vote on de no-confidence motion in de parliament. Nobody ain’t sure who gun vote how till de last minute.
De bottom line is de elections deh pun hold. Everybody want deh in de seat when de oil come up. And of course, de oil contract up fuh review in 2020. Is sheer nice time waiting fuh who deh in power.
Talk half and watch how some people wishing.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A St. Lucia is first to qualify for Rd. of 16 with third win; Bermuda beat Suriname

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A St. Lucia is...

Jul 18, 2019

By Franklin Wilson St. Lucia, led astutely by their Captain Krysan St. Louis, who blasted all three goals against Antigua and Barbuda last night, became the first team from Group A to advance to the...
Read More
Minister Norton in successful visit to Orealla and Siparuta up the Corentyne River Accompanied by Olympian Michael Parris

Minister Norton in successful visit to Orealla...

Jul 18, 2019

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyana boys & Girls teams sweep St Vincent 5-0

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyana boys...

Jul 18, 2019

Berlin tarmac to host Guinness football matches on Saturday

Berlin tarmac to host Guinness football matches...

Jul 18, 2019

Winfer Gardens through to final

Winfer Gardens through to final

Jul 18, 2019

Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools’ cricket tournament Both Guyanese Schools suffer heavy defeats

Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools’...

Jul 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The President has to act now

    The President of Guyana has to act in relation to conflicts of interest- real of potential- which exist or may exist within... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019