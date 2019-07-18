Nuff people sorry Dr. Steve ain’t deh

Is more than a week that Soulja Bai and Jagdeo trying to find a chairman fuh de elections commission. Is not that dem didn’t have one. In fact dem had two and Jagdeo try till he get rid of all two. Now he searching fuh a third.

Dem had Dr. Steve. He was de longest serving. He get picket buy de Government and de opposition. That is why dem boys does seh you can’t please everybody. When Jagdeo and Donald been in power Soulja Bai people picket Dr Steve.

When Soulja Bai get in power Jagdeo and Donald picket him. This is de case of a man who good one time and when you move out he suddenly bad.

Soulja Bai put in Patto. From de time that happen was trouble. In de end de matter go to court and de court seh Patto can’t be chairman. He resign.

But Jagdeo and he team want elections in a hurry. Now dem saying that if Dr Steve been in de chair he woulda call elections by now. All this talk bout house to house registration he woulda solve. After all he is de man who refuse to move dead people from de list unless de Registrar send a death certificate.

Patto, before he resign, agree to house to house registration. De notice in de Gazette ketch Jagdeo like when Camoodie ketch duck. De exercise gun start Saturday and dem boys sure that dem wouldn’t have a chairman by Saturday.

Of course if dem do get a chairman then de commission can call for a vote to halt de registration. That vote gun be just like de vote on de no-confidence motion in de parliament. Nobody ain’t sure who gun vote how till de last minute.

De bottom line is de elections deh pun hold. Everybody want deh in de seat when de oil come up. And of course, de oil contract up fuh review in 2020. Is sheer nice time waiting fuh who deh in power.

Talk half and watch how some people wishing.