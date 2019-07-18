Latest update July 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Minister Norton in successful visit to Orealla and Siparuta up the Corentyne River Accompanied by Olympian Michael Parris

Minister of Social Cohesion, with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton over the last week made a visit to the Corentyne River Villages of Orealla and Siparuta.

Boxing Coach Orlan Rogers holds the punching bag, while Suzika France takes a few swings.

Dr Norton during the visit was accompanied by Guyana’s lone Olympic medalist and boxer, Michael Parris.
The Minister along with Parris presented the residents with a punching bag which will be used to enhance their boxing skills.
The Minister also met with two coaches who are in the village of Siparuta for a one-week training camp. Former national footballer and hinterland coach, Gordon ‘Ultimate Warrior’ Brathwaite and Orlan ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers are there to enhance the football and boxing skills of the residents of the community.
The deployment of the coaches in the Region 6 village was in response to a request made by the village council to Minister Norton.
Residents are excited and thrilled that the coaches are in the area, because it will benefit everyone. They intoned that the youths are very interested in sports and they are happy and will take the training seriously.

Football Coach Gordon Brathwaite going through some paces.

The residents were elated when they found out that coaches will be visiting the village to train residents in the two sports disciplines. They requested that the coaches remain for two weeks instead of one.
According to Senior Councilor Kingsley Hudson, sport is one of the main ways they have been empowering and ensuring the young people are gainfully occupied.
Both coaches have high expectations from those persons who will be participating in the one-week camp.
Coach Brathwaite said he could not wait to get started. “They really love football and I am expecting to get a good reaction from them.” Boxing coach Rogers was impressed by the interest displayed, especially by the young women. “It is great to know that young women will come out because if we have a large number of women, we know for sure when there is boxing we will see real competitiveness among the women.”
Minister Norton indicated that the coaches are interested in working in the hinterland to identify talent.

Guyana’s lone medalist at the Olympics, Michael Parris.

“For us in Guyana to make an impact, we have to involve the best team and we can only get the best team if we give everyone a chance. This is the beginning. Persons in the football fraternity might not know of Siparuta but Siparuta has a lot of talent, the interest, the enthusiasm and they are dedicated,” he said.
During the time residents meet and interact with Parris.
Residents also received sport gear which included boxing gloves, a punching bag and footballs among others. Both males and females are participating in the coaching sessions.

