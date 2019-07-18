Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyana boys & Girls teams sweep St Vincent 5-0

A day after sweeping the individuals Boys and Girls U-17 with Abosaide Cadogan taking Gold and number one-ranked Shomari Wiltshire capturing Gold in the Boys division as the Guyanese won four Gold Medals, the Boys Team won all of their matches against St Vincent and Grenadines 5-0.

The Guyana Girls beat the Vincentians by a similar margin as team Guyana enjoyed a highly successful day on the Court.

The Guyanese lads began the team competition in auspicious fashion as they aim to return to glory days of Junior Squash when they won every team title between 2005 and 2016 before being dethroned by Barbados on home soil in 2017.

The Guyanese boys were aided by two walk-overs, while Mohyran Baksh easily disposed of Jaydon Williams 11-3-11-6-11-9.

Gianni Carpenter then got a walk-over before Samuel Ince-Carvalhal, who got Bronze in the Individual U-17s, crushed Rashid Constance 11-7-11-1-11-2.

New U-17 Champion Wiltshire had an easy morning when dominated Mikhail Quashie 11-1-11-4-11-2 before Michael Alphonso’s Walk-Over handed the South Americans won 5-0.

The Girls also dominated the Islanders as Beau Fernandes beat Ciara George 11-6 11-4 11-6, Madison Fernandes got a Walk-over, Makeda Harding got the better of Jada Ross 11-6 11-5 11-3, Caribbean U-17 Singles Champion Abosaide Cadogan received a Walk-Over before Kirsten Gomes beat Nadira Morgan 11-5 11-1-11-1.

In their Evening action Guyana Boys were scheduled to battle Bermuda but up to press time no results of this match-up was available.

Meanwhile, in other Results from yesterday, Bermuda Boys beat T&T 3-2; Cayman Islands Boys beat Jamaica 4-1, Barbados Boys beat BVI 4-1, Bermuda Girls beat T&T 3-2, Barbados Girls beat BVI 5-0, Jamaica Girls beat Cayman Islands 4-1, T&T Boys beat St Vincent & the and Grenadines 4-1 and Cayman Islands Boys beat BVI 3-2.

http://www.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/player.aspx?id=15FB2C4A-8F3C-4D7A-8D56-F058CCB3DCBA&player=43