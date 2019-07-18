Latest update July 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyana boys & Girls teams sweep St Vincent 5-0

Jul 18, 2019 Sports 0

A day after sweeping the individuals Boys and Girls U-17 with Abosaide Cadogan taking Gold and number one-ranked Shomari Wiltshire capturing Gold in the Boys division as the Guyanese won four Gold Medals, the Boys Team won all of their matches against St Vincent and Grenadines 5-0.
The Guyana Girls beat the Vincentians by a similar margin as team Guyana enjoyed a highly successful day on the Court.

The Guyana contingent participating in the Junior CASA in Trinidad were successful on opening day of the team competition.

The Guyanese lads began the team competition in auspicious fashion as they aim to return to glory days of Junior Squash when they won every team title between 2005 and 2016 before being dethroned by Barbados on home soil in 2017.
The Guyanese boys were aided by two walk-overs, while Mohyran Baksh easily disposed of Jaydon Williams 11-3-11-6-11-9.
Gianni Carpenter then got a walk-over before Samuel Ince-Carvalhal, who got Bronze in the Individual U-17s, crushed Rashid Constance 11-7-11-1-11-2.
New U-17 Champion Wiltshire had an easy morning when dominated Mikhail Quashie 11-1-11-4-11-2 before Michael Alphonso’s Walk-Over handed the South Americans won 5-0.
The Girls also dominated the Islanders as Beau Fernandes beat Ciara George 11-6 11-4 11-6, Madison Fernandes got a Walk-over, Makeda Harding got the better of Jada Ross 11-6 11-5 11-3, Caribbean U-17 Singles Champion Abosaide Cadogan received a Walk-Over before Kirsten Gomes beat Nadira Morgan 11-5 11-1-11-1.
In their Evening action Guyana Boys were scheduled to battle Bermuda but up to press time no results of this match-up was available.
Meanwhile, in other Results from yesterday, Bermuda Boys beat T&T 3-2; Cayman Islands Boys beat Jamaica 4-1, Barbados Boys beat BVI 4-1, Bermuda Girls beat T&T 3-2, Barbados Girls beat BVI 5-0, Jamaica Girls beat Cayman Islands 4-1, T&T Boys beat St Vincent & the and Grenadines 4-1 and Cayman Islands Boys beat BVI 3-2.

http://www.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/player.aspx?id=15FB2C4A-8F3C-4D7A-8D56-F058CCB3DCBA&player=43

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A St. Lucia is first to qualify for Rd. of 16 with third win; Bermuda beat Suriname

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A St. Lucia is...

Jul 18, 2019

By Franklin Wilson St. Lucia, led astutely by their Captain Krysan St. Louis, who blasted all three goals against Antigua and Barbuda last night, became the first team from Group A to advance to the...
Read More
Minister Norton in successful visit to Orealla and Siparuta up the Corentyne River Accompanied by Olympian Michael Parris

Minister Norton in successful visit to Orealla...

Jul 18, 2019

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyana boys & Girls teams sweep St Vincent 5-0

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyana boys...

Jul 18, 2019

Berlin tarmac to host Guinness football matches on Saturday

Berlin tarmac to host Guinness football matches...

Jul 18, 2019

Winfer Gardens through to final

Winfer Gardens through to final

Jul 18, 2019

Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools’ cricket tournament Both Guyanese Schools suffer heavy defeats

Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools’...

Jul 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The President has to act now

    The President of Guyana has to act in relation to conflicts of interest- real of potential- which exist or may exist within... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019