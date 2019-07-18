I was never on ID parade – man tell court

Latest update July 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 31-year-old man was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared in a city court where two robbery charges was read to him.
Lynden Flavius, a construction worker of Agricola appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ court before Magistrate Faith McGusty.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The first charge stated that on July, 10, 2019, in the vicinity of Georgetown while in the company of another and armed with a gun he robbed Ramsarran Ramsuk of a Samsung S7 value $78,000 and $140,000 cash a total of $218,000.
The second charge stated that on the said date in the vicinity of Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun he also robbed Alin Shaw of a bag containing clothes value $22,000 and $11,000 cash a total of $33,000.
Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted to the defendant because of the prevalence and seriousness of the offence and the fact that a gun was used. He added that the defendant while on identification parade was positively identified by both victims.
When asked by Magistrate McGusty if he had any explanation for his action, the defendant then stated that,”Your worship I was never on ID parade. Y’all tell me when I did this parade thing. These people just accusing me all the time.”
The prosecutor then told the defendant the date and time he was on ID parade where he was positively identified by both victims.
After listening to what the prosecutor had to say and the explanation that the defendant gave the court, Magistrate McGusty remanded him to prison until July 31, 2019.
