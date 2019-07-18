Calls made for restoration of Health Centre amid medical outreach

A number of residents within proximity of the Better Hope Community Centre ground were the beneficiaries of a medical outreach held there this past weekend. The medical outreach was spearheaded by the Region Four Health Services Department.

It was organised by Regional Health Officer, Dr. Quincy Jones, in collaboration with the National Industrial and Commercial Investment Limited [NICIL].

According to NICIL’s Chief Executive Officer [ag], Mr. Colvin Heath-London, the outreach was geared towards ensuring that residents of former sugar communities benefit. He said that NICIL in recognising the fact that sugar once played a major role in these communities deliberate efforts were made to partner with various stakeholders to assist in community medical outreaches.

The recent medical outreach also saw the Better Hope/La Bonne Intention Neighbourhood Democratic Council partnering and playing a critical role in sensitizing residents to the several services that were on offer.

The reported outcome was several hundred persons seeking to access the medical services that were offered including dental, ECG, paediatrics, obstetric and gynaecological consultations, hypertension and diabetes tests, family medicine, general surgery consultations, optometry and ultrasound.

It was while accessing the services, Dr. Jones said, that calls were made by residents for the restoration of the currently defunct Better Hope/LBI Health Centre. He said that the closure of the health centre close more than a year ago was due to its extremely deplorable state. Residents were, moreover, redirected to the Plaisance Health Centre to access health services.

“About one year, six months ago we at the Health Services Department in Region Four were forced to close the Better Hope/LBI Health Centre. While we were cognisant that it was there to serve some 8,200 persons from the Better Hope, LBI community, the challenges faced by the health centre were enormous,” said Dr. Jones.

With the inhumane and unsafe condition of the facility, Dr. Jones said that the health centre at Plaisance was required to cater to double the amount it was required to.

Nevertheless, several residents who visited the outreach claimed that they are very satisfied with the quality of service offered at the alternative health facility.

“What we did when we closed this health centre [Better Hope/LBI] was to transfer the patients from here to Plaisance so that they could still access the health centre services. I am therefore happy to see the response of the residents as it reinforces the view that there is definitely a need to have a health centre return to Better Hope,” he underscored during the recent outreach.

The RHO in commending NICIL for coming on board with the initiative, noted that in the promotion and dissemination of health services in Guyana, strategic partnerships are always imperative.