Berlin tarmac to host Guinness football matches on Saturday

The Berlin tarmac located in the environs of High and Drydale Streets, Georgetown, will officially make its long awaited return to action in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship.

The venue which was utilised in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2009, will stage the second group night matches on Saturday July 20th. Eight matches will be hosted at the venue.

According to an official release from tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions, “They have been calls from the communities via elders and players for the venue to make a grand return to action and we have acquiesced to their requests following discussions with tournament sponsor Banks DIH Limited. The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ phenomenon is an event rooted in the community culture and Berlin is a part of that fabric that has made the tournament what it is today.”

The release further said, “We are pleased to be returning to a venue that was part of the inaugural edition as the tournament will always be synonymous with and identified by its community origins, which is an attribute that should never be changed. We envision a mammoth crowd to descend on the venue especially from the surrounding environs as it is a historic night.”

The round robin stage will conclude on July 26th. The top two finishers from each section will advance to the quarterfinal and subsequent semi-final round.

Winner of the event will collect $500,000 and the championship trophy, with the second, third and fourth place finisher copping $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.

They will also automatically seal a place in the National Championship in August.

To date Beacons [Bartica Champion], Melanie-B [East Coast Demerara winner], Brothers United [West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winner], Trafalgar [Berbice champion] and High Rollers [Linden champion] are the teams to have secured automatic berths to the national championship.

Below features the group assignments and complete fixtures for the group stage:

Group-A

Gold is Money

Broad Street

LA Ballers

John Street

Group-B

Sparta Boss

Albouystown-B

Alexander Village

Charlotte Street

Group-C

Leopold Street

Tiger Bay

Future Stars

Albouystown-A

Group-D

North East La Penitence

Back Circle

Sophia

Rising Stars

Friday 19th National Cultural Centre

(1)North East vs Rising Stars

(2)Charlotte St vs Albouystown-B

(3)LA Ballers vs Broad Street

(4)Leopold Street vs Albouystown-A

(5)Tiger Bay vs Future Stars

(6)Gold is Money vs John Street

(7)Back Circle vs Sophia

(8)Sparta Boss vs Alexander Village

Saturday 20th Berlin Tarmac

(1)LA Ballers vs John Street-19:00hrs

(2)Tiger Bay vs Albouystown-A-19:30hrs

(3)Alexander Village vs Albouystown-B-20:00hrs

(4)Back Circle vs Rising Stars-20:30hrs

(5)Leopold Street vs Future Stars-21:00hrs

(6)North East vs Sophia-21:30hrs

(7)Sparta Boss vs Charlotte St-22:00hrs

(8)Gold is Money vs Broad Street-22:30hrs

Friday 26th National Cultural Centre

(1)Alexander Village vs Charlotte St-19:00hrs

(2)Broad Street vs John Street-19:30hrs

(3)Albouystown-A vs Future Stars-20:00hrs

(4)Sophia vs Rising Stars-20:30hrs

(5)LA Ballers vs Gold is Money-21:00hrs

(6)Leopold Street vs Tiger Bay-21:30hrs

(7)North East vs Back Circle-22:00hrs

(8)Sparta Boss vs Albouystown-B-22:30hrs