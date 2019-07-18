Latest update July 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Alexander, others chide opposition-appointed commissioners’ attempt to “intimidate” GECOM Secretariat

Jul 18, 2019 News 0

The three Government-nominated commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) have taken issue with the commissioners appointed by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), over attempts they made to have GECOM’s secretariat start early preparations for elections.

Commissioners Vincent Alexander, Desmond Trotman, Charles Corbin

In a letter to Kaieteur News, Commissioners Vincent Alexander, Charles Corbin and Desmond Trotman, have accused Commissioners Bibi Shadick, Sase Gunraj and Robeson Benn of attempting to intimidate the secretariat into action for which it has not been given a directive.
The Opposition appointed commissioners had issued a missive calling on GECOM to “immediately start preparations for elections”.
The Government appointed commissioners wrote, “In the first instance, they [Shadick, Gunraj and Benn] know that the Secretariat was given a directive to do all in its powers to acquire materials and to undertake non-statutory activities in preparation for elections, albeit the date was still determined.”
They continued, “Statutory activities, like preparation for elections, could only be undertaken if a date for elections has been determined and/or the relevant directive [has been] given to the Chief Elections Officer.”
Hence, the commissioners asked, “So what are they calling for, apart from intending to intimidate the Secretariat into action for which it has not been given a directive?”
The letter stressed that Shadick, Gunraj and Benn already know of the fact that GECOM requested supplementary funding for the early conduct of elections and that the National Assembly acceded to the request, granting those funds without protest.
The letter added that, even in this process, the Opposition refused to attend Parliament when the appropriation was being discussed.
The main concern, the letter stated, should be the need for a GECOM Chairman. That matter is still being ironed out by the President and the Opposition Leader. It is unclear when the selection will be completed.
Alexander, Corbin and Trotman described the attempts by the Opposition aligned commissioners as a “cockeyed” one to intimidate Lowenfield into action without basis or authority.
The request made by Shadick, Gunraj and Benn had also been made by former Attorney General and PPP stalwart, Anil Nandlall, in a letter to Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield.
In that letter, Nandlall noted that on the July 12, 2019, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) delivered orders made consequential to its decisions rendered on June 18, 2019, in the matters of Zulifikar Mustapha vs AG and Others; Christopher Ram vs AG and Others; Bharrat Jagdeo vs AG and Others and Charandass Peraud vs Compton Reid and Others.
Nandlall pointed to the CCJ rulings which stemmed from the December 21, 2018 No Confidence motion in the National Assembly which saw the Coalition Government fall.
Nandlall stressed the caveat of Article 106 as the basis for the Opposition’s request for immediate election preparation. The article notes a protocol to be followed in the event that a No Confidence motion is validly passed.
Part of that article states that Government should hold elections within three months of the motion’s passing, or longer, as the National Assembly allows through a vote of at least two-thirds of its members.
Nandlall stressed that the court in speaking on the provisions of Article 106 of the Constitution of Guyana said that, “their meaning is clear and it is the responsibility of Constitutional actors in Guyana to honour them.”

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A St. Lucia is first to qualify for Rd. of 16 with third win; Bermuda beat Suriname

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A St. Lucia is...

Jul 18, 2019

By Franklin Wilson St. Lucia, led astutely by their Captain Krysan St. Louis, who blasted all three goals against Antigua and Barbuda last night, became the first team from Group A to advance to the...
Read More
Minister Norton in successful visit to Orealla and Siparuta up the Corentyne River Accompanied by Olympian Michael Parris

Minister Norton in successful visit to Orealla...

Jul 18, 2019

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyana boys & Girls teams sweep St Vincent 5-0

Junior CASA 2019 Team Championship Guyana boys...

Jul 18, 2019

Berlin tarmac to host Guinness football matches on Saturday

Berlin tarmac to host Guinness football matches...

Jul 18, 2019

Winfer Gardens through to final

Winfer Gardens through to final

Jul 18, 2019

Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools’ cricket tournament Both Guyanese Schools suffer heavy defeats

Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools’...

Jul 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The President has to act now

    The President of Guyana has to act in relation to conflicts of interest- real of potential- which exist or may exist within... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019