Trophy Stall in GMR&SC’s Pit

Trophy stall is the latest entity to join the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Race of Champions Round 2.

The company yesterday handed over a number of trophies to be awarded to the champion drivers in the various categories after this weekend’s event.

Proprietor Ramesh Sunich made the donation to GMR&SC’s Office Executive Cheryl Gonzalves.

In receipt of the trophies, GMR&SC President Rameez Mohamed expressed the club’s happiness at having the support of Trophy Stall once again.

“Trophy Stall has been a longstanding sponsor of motorsport. All of our trophies including those for our international race meet have been supplied by Trophy Stall.”

“We are really happy with the way things are shaping up from our committee’s perspective. Before this weekend we are going to wash the track because it is a bit sandy in certain parts.”

He urged competitors to get registered early to avoid the last-minute rush.

Meanwhile, in addition to the regular races, there is also expected to be the introduction of the Motul sponsored time attack series.

The sponsors for the event include, Hallmark Store, Jaigobin Hotel, Transpacific motor spares, Bikers Bar, Ready Mix, ISG, Sankars Auto Works, Special Auto, Tropical Shipping, CEMCO, China Harbour, Del Ice Company, Ramchand’s Wreckers, Hand In Hand, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, KGM, Sheriff Security, Motor Trend, Ray Auto Sales, Rent a tent and Jumbo Jet Auto Sales.