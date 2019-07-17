Police corporal threatens to take my life- says TT based businessman

Trinidad-based Ravello Martinao Tyndall is alleging that a female police corporal in Guyana is spearheading an extensive campaign geared at ending his life.

“She called me and said that I will die in the very same vehicle I am driving, and after that all hell broke loose on me.”

Tyndall told this publication that his trouble all began for him since in 2017. He said he would normally visit Guyana regularly for business, and during one such trip began a relationship with a female police corporal. He said when he later found out that the corporal was the half-sister of his reputed wife of nine years, he broke off the relationship.

He said in 2017 while on a visit to Guyana, he visited the corporal at her mother’s home as they were having a birthday celebration. He said while in conversation with the woman at the back door, the woman enquired if he wanted to traffic in cocaine.

“We were chatting then suddenly she asked if I want to fetch a few blocks for her. I was confused and asked her to explain. Then she said that she was talking about fetching cocaine to Trinidad and I was very shocked and I refused. She said she have a CANU friend who she would introduce to me (name provided), and explained that he would put the drugs in somebody suitcase because he was a bag handler and the drugs would be collected in Trinidad by an associate working at the airport there.”

Tyndall said that when he flew back to Trinidad shortly after he told his reputed wife about the issue and also informed that he was going to the police with the matter. He added that he also informed the police corporal that he was going to report the matter.

He said on May 15 of this year, in a conversation with the corporal, she told him that they would find his body in his vehicle. He said the woman was furious because he had reported the matter to the Police Complaints Authority and an investigation was launched. He provided proof of conversations with high-ranking police officials and said statements were already taken from him by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Guyana and investigations have begun on the matter.

The man said he had also taken out a restraining order on the female police rank to ensure his safety (same was provided as proof of his story). He said that earlier this year, he was summoned by the corporal, who instructed that he report to the Major Crime Unit in Georgetown, and there he met her and a male colleague who took away his passport. He said while it has been over two months now, his passport has not been returned to him.

The man said that the female corporal and her colleague took away his two cell phones and spent time deleting messages and voicemails exchanged between him and the woman. The man said he was placed on $50,000 bail and released the same day.

He said strangely he was not charged, and that the charge was only written up by a rank yesterday, and he was called and informed that he had to go to court as well yesterday.

He said that on June 15 of this year, neighbours in New Amsterdam, Berbice (where he has two properties) informed him that three strange men in a white pickup were asking about him. He said neighbours said they could see the guns the men were carrying from their windows. He said he was in a shop close by and as he stepped out, the men pulled up, asking about his whereabouts. He said he tried to pretend that he was a stranger to the area, but his Trinidadian accent was a dead giveaway.

He said the men had what looked like an AK-47 and a shotgun in the vehicle and they began to shout at him until he threatened to call the Police Commissioner. He said as he attempted to get on his phone the men “boiled down” and begged him not to say that they were sent by the police corporal to rough him up. He said he trailed the vehicle after they left and was shocked to see it drive into the compound of a Berbice police station. The businessman provided the vehicle number and name of the alleged driver, with a contact number as well. When this individual was contacted yesterday, he refused bluntly to comment on the issue.

Yesterday, this newspaper spoke to relatives of the man who said they are afraid to let him come around them, because of the manner in which he had allegedly become a police target. A female cousin who he had asked to drop him to Kaieteur News, related that she refused because she is scared.

The man said that earlier this year he was conducting business at the Guyana Revenue Authority, when a police vehicle suddenly arrived and men with guns surrounded him. He said the men informed him that they had received a 911 call that dictated he was threatening security guards at the area.

The man said minutes after the female police corporal appeared on the scene and supported the armed police ranks in their claims, until he demanded that the GRA guards be questioned. The businessman said this was done with much reluctance on her part and the guards indicated that they never made the call.

The businessman is demanding the return of his passport. He said that if police in Guyana cannot look into the matter, he will be seeking the attention of international authorities.

Yesterday, CID sources indicated that the matter is being investigated and that “everything is under control”. They informed that such matters required thorough investigation.

When the female police corporal was contacted yesterday, she refuted the claims of the man, saying it was he who had threatened her instead. She said the man was simply trying to destroy her image.